Your Thursday News Crash Course

The updated guidance — which comes at a time when more than 400 people continue to die from COVID every day in the US — includes:

People who have been exposed to COVID, regardless of vaccination status, no longer have to quarantine if they aren’t showing symptoms, including in schools . Many experts actually agree this change is warranted and reflects what's realistic for people to do in the pandemic.

Infected people who “choose to use testing to determine when to discontinue masking” can leave isolation after day five even if they still test positive on a rapid test. However, evidence shows many people are still positive on rapid tests after day five, even if they don’t have symptoms. And if you test positive on a rapid test, then you’re contagious.

COVID screening tests used to catch asymptomatic infections are no longer recommended “in most community settings."

People are no longer recommended to stay 6 feet away from others to avoid infection. But the CDC acknowledges that the closer you are to a large number of people, the higher your chances of becoming exposed to COVID, so “you may want to avoid crowded areas.”

He spoke out against his time in the Russian military. Then he fled.

"God, if I survive, then I’ll do everything that I can to stop this.” Russian soldier Pavel Filatyev published a 114-page account of his time in the military online and lambasted the Kremlin for pulling Russians into a war many didn't want. Read the Guardian's exclusive interview with the first known Russian soldier to flee the country after criticizing the war.

Another explosion in Crimea destroyed an ammunition depot on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported. Ukrainian officials haven't outright claimed responsibility, but the country's defense minister said the military is "using a strategy to ruin [Russia's] stocks, to ruin their depots, to ruin their headquarters, commander quarters.”

Snapshots

Monkeypox can cause painful sores on your butt, genitals, and mouth. People are using these treatments to combat pain. “This is very embarrassing, or maybe not embarrassing, maybe traumatic. I was laying for hours just holding my butt cheeks apart so they didn’t clench, because if they clenched, I would be destroyed."

A 25-year-old is going to prison for those scam calls telling your grandparents they need to bail you out. The criminal ring defrauded over 70 older people out of more than $2 million, authorities said.

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer turned viral online misogynist, is getting yassified to troll his violent rhetoric. The yassification of Tate is a way to parody him: If you hate women so much, what if women memed you into being the most cliché version of feminine womanhood imaginable?

