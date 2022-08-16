The News You Need To Start Your Day

Trans men are speaking out about their place in conversations about reproductive health — and reevaluating their medical needs now that abortion is no longer a constitutional right.

For trans men, being forced to carry a pregnancy to term could also mean having their rights to transition-related care taken away. “If I got pregnant, I would not live through that experience. ... The amount of dysphoria that it would induce ... is very sickening to think about,” Jaden, a 19-year-old college student in Los Angeles, told BuzzFeed News.

A 2017 study found that about 500 transgender and nonbinary Americans got abortions in a clinical setting that year. But the actual number is probably higher, since clinics don’t collect data on gender, and many trans and nonbinary people self-administer abortions outside of clinics.

Trans people “already face the greatest barriers to accessing care,” said reproductive health scientist Heidi Moseson — including financial struggles, higher rates of being sexually assaulted, and anti-trans discrimination at doctors’ offices and abortion clinics. Now that abortion is criminalized in some states, Moseson thinks trans people might be disproportionately targeted for arrest.

But even as trans men fear for their health and safety in the post-Roe era, many are still coming forward to raise awareness about trans and nonbinary people who rely on abortion access.

“Reproductive rights are for everyone, period,” said Oliver, a trans man who got an abortion when he was 19. “It doesn’t matter what kind of genitals you have, what identity you have.”

The deadly battle at a major nuclear power plant

Both Russia and Ukraine are accusing each other of shelling the largest nuclear plant in Europe , the Guardian reports. Russia took over the Zaporizhzhia plant in March, but Ukrainian workers remain on site at the facility.

The UN has called on both parties to withdraw from the plant. According to CNN, international leaders fear that continued attacks will cause a devastating nuclear accident.

Snapshots

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has formally apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American woman who famously took to the Oscars stage in 1973 on behalf of Marlon Brando and refused to accept the Best Actor prize in protest against Hollywood's depictions of Indigenous people. "It is profoundly heartening to see how much has changed since I did not accept the Academy Award 50 years ago," Littlefeather responded in a statement.

A popular baby swing is being recalled after a baby got tangled in its strap and died. More than 2 million MamaRoo baby swings and rockers have been pulled from the market for posing threats of strangulation.

A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault for allegedly shooting at a former friend. He was arrested in April and now faces two counts of assault with a firearm.

