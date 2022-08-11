Your Thursday News Catch-Up

Two days after his Florida resort and home estate was searched by FBI agents, former president Donald Trump met with New York state investigators probing his business dealings, but said he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and declined to answer their questions under oath.

Under the Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination, individuals may refuse to give answers to questions in civil or criminal proceedings that might incriminate them in future criminal proceedings.

The civil investigation led by New York state — which is separate from the federal criminal probe into alleged violations of the Presidential Records Act that is said to have led to the Mar-a-Lago search on Monday — involves allegations that the Trump Organization committed financial fraud and misstated the value of assets such as skyscrapers and golf courses to tax authorities.

And in addition to these investigations:

Special force attack on a Russian military base

Ukrainian special forces bombed a major Russian air base in Crimea. A Ukraine official told the Washington Post this information on the condition of anonymity. It's possible that this is the biggest single-day loss Russia's air force has experienced in the war so far.

A Ukraine official told the Washington Post this information on the condition of anonymity. It's possible that this is the biggest single-day loss Russia's air force has experienced in the war so far. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. The two countries have been in conflict over whom the territory belongs to ever since.

The two countries have been in conflict over whom the territory belongs to ever since. At least one person was killed and multiple people were injured, CNN reported.

Snapshots

A former Twitter employee was found guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia. Ahmad Abouammo passed information about accounts critical of the Saudi government in exchange for over $300,000 and a gold watch, according to the federal government’s case.

A beluga whale that was stuck in the Seine River in France died while being transported to a saltwater pool. During transportation on Wednesday, scientists discovered that it was having respiratory issues and decided to euthanize the beluga to end its suffering.

Seventeen celebrities received warning letters from a consumer watchdog group about shilling NFTs. The Federal Trade Commission requires people to disclose when they make money from something they post about on social media. (Also lol, this celebrity list is hilarious.)



Let’s talk about monkeypox and queer dance parties.