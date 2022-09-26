The News You Missed From The Weekend

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here.

Arizona can enforce a 121-year-old abortion ban, a judge ruled

An Arizona judge ruled on Friday that the state can now enforce a near-total abortion ban that has been blocked since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. The law, which dates back to 1901, has no exceptions for rape or incest with the only exception being to save the mother’s life. The ban also carries a penalty of two to five years in prison for abortion providers.

The ruling is likely to be appealed. After the news broke, Planned Parenthood Arizona said on Twitter that its "lawyers are evaluating next steps" and "will "update our patients and community as soon as we have more information."

“This is a devastating decision and marks a dark day in Arizona history,” the ACLU of Arizona tweeted. “No one should be forced to carry pregnancies to term against their will. By allowing this law to go into effect, Arizona has put the lives of pregnant people and their doctors at risk.”



There will be “catastrophic consequences” if Russia uses nuclear weapons, the US says