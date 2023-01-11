The News You Need To Read This Morning

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here.

Illinois just became the ninth state to ban assault weapons

Illinois joined eight other US states — California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Hawaii, Delaware, and Massachusetts, plus the District of Columbia — in banning the sale, manufacture, and transfer of assault weapons.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act, signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday night, outlaws the sale, delivery, manufacture, and purchase of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in the state. The ban also aims to expedite the start of universal background checks and broadens the state's "red flag" law. The law in Illinois had previously allowed a court to take weapons away from someone deemed a danger to others or themselves for six months, but the new law changes that to one year.

Gun control advocates have turned out to support the law, as have dozens of doctors. However, some advocates have criticized the law's heavy criminal penalties, which they say will disproportionately impact urban areas and Black and brown people.

Illinois’ ban comes six months after a 21-year-old man opened fire on a crowd during a 4th of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than 40 others. Across the US, roughly 44,000 people were killed by gun violence in 2022, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.



Soledar and Oklahoma

A Russian mercenary group claimed to have captured the strategically critical city Soledar in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian troops dispute this, and say the battle continues. Soledar "would have symbolic, military and commercial value for Russia," the Guardian's Peter Beaumont reports, especially after months of Ukrainian military victories.

Ukrainian soldiers will train for months in Oklahoma to operate the Patriot missile system, BBC reports. Built by Raytheon and considered the most advanced missile defense system in the world, the Patriot blasts incoming missiles and has a radar of over 90 miles, according to Reuters.

SNAPSHOTS