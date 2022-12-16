The News You Need To Read This Morning

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here.

Airbnb is banning listings of former plantations and "slave houses" on its platform

Airbnb will no longer allow people to rent out houses where enslaved people used to live, including on former plantations, the company said in an anti-discrimination report published this week.

The new policy, which applies to US properties, was established with input from historic preservation architect Jobie Hill and following discussions with Color of Change, an online racial justice organization that in 2019 pushed websites to stop promoting wedding content that romanticized plantations where people were enslaved. Airbnb is actively taking down listings and “will continue to evaluate cases as they arise,” Ben Breit, an Airbnb spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News.

The company came under fire in July this year over a “slave cabin” listing on its platform after a TikTok about the rental went viral. “These places really should be remembered for the hardships and horrific acts that happened here. They should not be a source of profit and entertainment,” said Evan Feeney, a deputy senior campaign director for Color of Change.



An explosive gift in Ukraine

Poland's chief of police has been hospitalized with minor injuries, after opening a gift containing an explosive in Ukraine, CNN reports. The gift allegedly came from a Ukrainian official, but as of Thursday evening Ukraine had not formally responded to these claims.

SNAPSHOTS

The former police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson has been found guilty of manslaughter. Jefferson, 28, was killed early on Oct. 12, 2019, after officers responded to a nonemergency call about an open front door at the Jefferson household.

The White House will once again send Americans free COVID tests. For a limited time, all US households can order a total of four free rapid tests through COVIDTest.gov.

The godfather of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter? Tyler Perry. This is the first time Harry and Meghan have confirmed the identity of one of their children’s godparents.

Ariana Grande just asked Jennifer Coolidge about the best sex she's ever had, and I did not expect her to answer so honestly. Coolidge also credited the pop singer with revitalizing her acting career a few years back.



