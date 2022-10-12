The News You Need To Read This Morning

Prosecutors in Maryland dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday, over 20 years after he was first convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

Syed's murder conviction was vacated by a judge in September after prosecutors unusually asked for his release, citing evidence that had not been previously disclosed to his defense team, including two other potential suspects and unreliable cellphone data that they heavily leaned on during the trial. Nearly a month after the murder conviction was vacated, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said that new DNA testing excluded Syed as a suspect.

Steve Kelly, the Lee family's lawyer, said they learned about Syed's case being dismissed through the media on Tuesday. "By rushing to dismiss the criminal charges, the State's Attorney's office sought ... to prevent the family and the public from understanding why the State so abruptly changed its position of more than 20 years," Kelly said.

Syed’s attorney Erica Suter said the dismissal of the case, which was chronicled in the popular podcast Serial, is "an important step."

"He still needs some time to process everything that has happened," Suter said.

Crimea and Zaporizhzhia

Russian intelligence has arrested eight people allegedly connected to the Kerch Bridge explosion, according to NBC News. No one has formally taken responsibility for the blast, but high-level Ukrainian officials have cheered on news of its destruction.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has lost power for the second time in five days, the Washington Post reports. Nuclear experts from around the world have raised concerns about the threat of nearby shelling on the power plant's safety.

SNAPSHOTS

Dame Angela Lansbury, star of stage and screen, has died at 96. During her career, Lansbury won five Tony Awards and was beloved around the world for her roles in Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Beauty and the Beast, and Murder, She Wrote.

Noted Republican Tulsi Gabbard has left the Democratic Party. Gabbard, who represented Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from 2013 to 2021, has announced she plans to start a self-titled YouTube show.

Activists are supergluing their hands to famous paintings to demand attention on the climate crisis. According to Margaret Klein Salamon, the executive director of Climate Emergency Fund, it's an increasingly popular stunt designed to shatter "a mass delusion of normalcy."

King Charles III's coronation will be held in May 2023, Buckingham Palace announced. It is tradition for there to be a period of mourning observed between the accession of the new sovereign and their coronation.

