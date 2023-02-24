A Year Of War In Ukraine

Our headlines from one year ago

This is what it was like in Ukraine when Russia's attack changed everything. The blasts shook the walls, illuminated my room even through thick curtains, and jolted me up. A moment later, I was in the hallway, where two journalists came stumbling out of their rooms in their underwear, asking me if we should all make a dash for the bomb shelter.

Russian troops have entered Kyiv, putting Ukraine's democratically elected government in the crosshairs. Amid rumors in Russian media that he had fled the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video to social media on Friday evening showing him and his team outside Kyiv's presidential administration building. "We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine," he said.

Stories of Ukrainian heroisim are emerging and giving the country hope. A soldier who died blowing up a bridge. Civilians blocking Russian tanks. President Zelensky’s defiant videos. The Ghost of Kyiv. Whether they’re well documented or urban legend, these stories are boosting Ukraine’s resistance.

