What I Read And Watch When The World Is Bleak And I Need A Reprieve

We did it, Joe. We have nearly gotten through the worst month of the year. No offense to all the Capricorns out there, but January? Not a fan. Not in the slightest. The holidays are over, it’s grey and cold (in the northern hemisphere at least), the days are short, and the nights are long. Oh, how the nights are long.

Even when things are objectively thriving in my life, January’s grog weighs on me every year. But no matter what actually happened in your life this past month, I’m certain that better times are ahead soon.

These are the things Incoming readers and I have been connecting with this week. Hope you enjoy it, and sending extra love to you for getting through a week full of difficult, sad news.