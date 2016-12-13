BuzzFeed News

Flash Briefing For Dec 13

Flash Briefing For Dec 13

December 13, 2016

Russia says a cease-fire has been reached in eastern Aleppo to evacuate civilians, and the Syrian government is now in control.

Donald Trump is expected to nominate Texas Gov. Rick Perry as energy secretary. Perry once said he wanted to abolish the department.

Employees at major tech firms including Google and IBM have signed a pledge to never create a Muslim registry.

Kanye West, who appeared at Trump Tower this morning, said he went to talk with the president-elect about “multicultural issues.”

