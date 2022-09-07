Monogamy Is In Its Flop Era. Women And Femmes Are Leading What’s Next.

In her own life and in her practice, Fern has witnessed how the “opening up process” of polyamory “creates this awakening of the self, where you suddenly realize, like, ‘Ooh, I’ve been compromising. I’ve been saying yes when I mean no. I didn’t even know I could say no, right? I’ve been contorting myself as a half person and now I’m a full person.’”



There have been endless studies about the ways that gendered inequities sneak into the privacy of the home, family, and relationships, through everything from housework to the emotional labor of maintaining a healthy relationship.

Many women wrote about how nonmonogamy helped them break the kinds of patterns they inherited from monogamy. “I’m an older millennial and I grew up in a time that did not engender healthy relationship roles,” said Allie, a 36-year-old from Chicago. “I tended to be the dominant partner and also tried to be everything my partner needed.”

She shared a story about her current partner to reflect on how she’s changed: They had planned a date after not seeing each other in weeks because of traveling. “But I had a terrible day at work that day, and when I got home, I just collapsed on my couch and started crying. My partner came over to see me. It was clear that I was not going out, so he stayed with me for a bit, then went out on his own.”

“Had we been monogamous,” she added, “I would have felt a lot of pressure to perform for him, be sexy and fun, put my feelings aside so that I would give him the right impression and he wouldn’t think I was lame or whiny. But instead, I just got to feel my feelings and I didn’t have to worry that my partner would find someone else. It was really freeing. Not having to be someone’s everything, or have them be your everything means you can just be yourself."

Lindsay, a 44-year-old from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, echoed that feeling. She said she and her partner always “had ethical nonmonogamy on the table.” Seven years into their relationship, they opened it up. Lindsay highlighted “the joy of having different needs met by different people who match with that set of needs.” For instance, she likes gaming and one partner doesn’t; she doesn’t like biking, and another partner loves long bike rides. (“Sharing the load. SHARING THE LOAD!!!" she wrote.)

We also heard from women who were initially reticent when their partners suggested opening up their relationships. Kat, a 42-year-old from Berlin, had been married for 16 years when her husband first revealed that he had been “struggling his whole life with feeling like there’s more to relationships than just one man, one woman,” she recalled.

She was initially upset and taken aback, but she agreed to go to therapy to consider it. “I felt that we couldn’t engage healthily with other people until we fixed our own issues with communication and expectations,” she said. Since then, she has ended up exploring even more than her husband. “I’m bisexual, but growing up Catholic, never got to date women,” she said. “This gives me the freedom to date whoever I want, and build relationships with people who I wouldn’t have been able to before.

“Watching my husband try to figure out scheduling and planning has been amazing,” she added. “Seriously though, the improvement in communication with my husband has been one of the biggest benefits. Another great one is having more than one person to do things with. If my husband isn’t interested in going to a movie or exhibition, there are other people I can go with on a date night. Also sex is amazing when you’re with people who are all super into communication.”