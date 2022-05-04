His Wife Was Found Dead At The Foot Of A Staircase. The World Has Debated His Guilt Ever Since.

The original Staircase docuseries is largely told from Peterson’s perspective, and there is an undeniable appeal to witnessing him in action. He describes his last night with Kathleen in the very home where the events took place, recounting how they had watched the movie America’s Sweethearts, then drank wine while sitting by the pool outside.

Peterson claimed he last saw Kathleen right before she went into the house to get some last-minute work done and that he eventually found her in a pool of blood at the foot of the home’s small, dark back staircase.

The documentary drops you into the midst of an evolving story even as it carefully constructs the tale, foregrounding Peterson, his lawyers, and his family. It draws a sympathetic portrait of him, fleshing out his relationship with his older brother, Bill, his sons Clayton and Todd, his daughters Margaret and Martha, and his lawyer, David Rudolf. In contrast, Kathleen’s sisters and daughter are only seen in the background: as they help the prosecution build its case against Peterson, or talk to reporters outside the courthouse.

The HBO miniseries dives further into this gap in the family dynamics. We watch Kathleen’s sisters grow dissatisfied with Peterson’s evasive answers about the night of his wife’s death, and Kathleen’s daughter Caitlin being persuaded by the physical evidence that her mother’s death wasn’t accidental.

There’s more detail about Kathleen herself too, including small glimpses of her work lif and the testy relationship between Kathleen and her stepson Clayton, who had a history of violence (as a 19-year-old, he planted a pipe bomb at Duke University, allegedly as part of a plan to make fake IDs).

The miniseries also attempts to deepen our understanding of the Petersons’ marriage, suggesting that they were supposedly deep in credit card debt. This dramatic context gives the series palpable tension; in one scene, Kathleen complains that she is tired of financially bailing out her stepsons, especially as it seemed she might be laid off.

Firth creates a plausible enough Peterson, who guilt-trips his daughters into appearing on camera and coldly pits his sons against each other as they seek his approval. The miniseries smartly uses the making of the documentary itself as a device to expose emotional truths about the family — for example, suggesting that Peterson’s brother coached the children, telling them about their father’s bisexuality so that they could maintain a blasé attitude about it on camera, to imply that it was a known fact in the family, and perhaps to Kathleen as well.

There are intriguing hints of family dysfunction and denial. “You and Todd and dad, why can’t you guys just be normal?” Martha (Odessa Young) asks Clayton. “You rack up debt, you embarrass us.” Peterson’s first wife, Patricia (played by Trini Alvarado), tries to clamp down on family conflict with a “let’s all get along” attitude.

Another scene explores the experiences of the college-aged sisters, who were expected to be in the documentary and participate in their father’s defense at the cost of their emotional health; Martha, uncomfortable with the public attention, has a panic attack at court after a particularly emotional day.

Trying to make entertaining TV out of courtroom politics is hard, but Parker Posey does a convincing job as dramatically eyelinered prosecutor Freda Black, whose southern inflection as she declared the gay porn on Peterson’s computer “pure T filth!” did not play well with the documentary’s audience. But some behind-the-scenes machinations are cast in a sympathetic light, as when North Carolina DA Jim Hardin decides not to put witnesses willing to talk about Peterson’s sexual orientation on the stand because he didn’t want to out people during the trial.

None of this quite amounts to a compellingly new perspective, though the series effectively builds slightly more interesting versions of characters we thought we knew.

Kathleen Peterson can no longer speak for herself; she had already been mostly erased out of this story, and with this new miniseries, that’s still the case. Her daughter Caitlin Atwater has been largely silent about the story, but won a $25 million wrongful death judgment against her onetime stepfather; there is little of her perspective here.