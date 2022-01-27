“Secrets Of Playboy” Calls Hugh Hefner “A Predator.” He’s Just The Tip Of The Iceberg.

For decades, Playboy — and its instantly recognizable bunny logo — symbolized sexual glamour to millions. The magazine’s girl-next-door nudes and upscale lifestyle content catered to a new style of cosmopolitan man: comfortable with fashion, consumerism, and bachelorhood.



Writers like Norman Mailer and James Baldwin appeared in its pages, and the Playboy Playmate — blonde and fresh-faced — became an American icon. So did Playboy’s founder, Hugh Hefner. A self-styled fighter against the repression of puritanical American culture, he was like a real-life embodiment of the brand’s ethos, a debonair gentleman with luxe bathrobes and cigars.

Under his stewardship, the company expanded into clubs and pay-per-view specials. By the aughts, there was even a reality TV show, Girls Next Door, which premiered in 2005. For six seasons he settled into a different image: harmless granddad of a harem for a new millennial audience.

Yet before his 2017 death at 91, some of the women attached to Playboy and Hefner himself, like Girls Next Door star (and his former girlfriend) Holly Madison, started calling out the creepiness of the man behind the scenes. She spoke out about his double standard around sexual liberation; he expected it for men but not for women, and forced the women to act sexy in ways that were mechanic and occasionally nonconsensual.

By the time of his death, the myth had started crumbling, and some obituaries raised questions about his legacy. Secrets of Playboy shatters whatever remains of it. This gruesome and unflinching 10-part series brings out the women — and valets and butlers — who witnessed rapes, coerced sex work, nonconsensual surveillance, and a toxic labor culture at the company. (Playboy responded to the documentary’s claims. “First and foremost, we want to say: We trust and validate women and their stories, and we strongly support the individuals who have come forward to share their experiences,” its leadership team wrote about the “abhorrent” allegations.) “We’ve pulled the curtain back, wizard,” says Playboy bunny “mother,” P.J. Masten, addressing Hefner at the end of the series. “We know who you are, we know who you were.” And Hefner was just the tip of the iceberg.

The series doesn’t dwell too much on the magazine’s history, but snippets of the publication’s evolution come through. In particular, we get a sense of how Hefner and the brand accrued a liberal cultural cachet among some quarters.

