Pamela Anderson Talked About Her Broadway Debut, Gen Z's #Pamcore, And Men

Ten years ago, Pamela Anderson was with her sons at a surf competition in Malibu when a man came up to her on the beach. “I've been watching you, and you should really do Broadway,” she remembered him saying. She said she laughed at what sounded like a line, thinking, And who are you?



The man was Rob Marshall, director of the 2002 Oscar-winning film adaptation of Chicago. “That vulnerability that’s lacking a little bit in Hollywood, you got it,” she remembered him telling her. “I’m making a call.” Broadway producer Barry Weissler got in touch, but Anderson said she was too busy being a mom and wife to take on the grueling schedule of theater work.

Last month, Anderson got another call from Weissler. This time, she was at a different point in her life. “I always have people to think about and people that I'm supporting, or I'm always protecting people,” she said when we met in March at the Theater District’s discreet Civilian Hotel. “I’m sick of it; I want to do something for me. That’s why this is important for my soul.”