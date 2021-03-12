The New Nick Jonas Album Is Mostly Bleh

Nbc / Getty Images Nick Jonas on Saturday Night Live in February.

There’s a saying that goes something like: Happy people make bad art. In the case of happily married Nick Jonas, whose new album Spaceman is out today, it’s more like bleh music. The onetime Jonas Brother staged one of the more successful post–boy band solo careers in the mid-2010s, selling relatable bro bops like “Jealous” and “Bacon,” and capturing intimacy and heartbreak in hits like “Chains” and the Tove Lo collaboration “Close.” He became one of the better centrist guy pop stars — not too conceptual but a good chronicler of butch sensitivity (and a Gay Twitter favorite). He’s been busy in the years since his last solo album, 2016’s Last Year Was Complicated, both personally and professionally. Marrying Priyanka Chopra in a flamboyantly sponconned wedding and spearheading the Jonas Brothers’ massively successful comeback in the spring of 2019 both upped his profile. He collaborated with his brothers and producer-songwriter Ryan Tedder for the comeback album Happiness Begins’ biggest hit, “Sucker,” the only No. 1 song of their career, and a perfectly crafted maximalist big-tent pop hit of the kind that used to dominate the charts. His new album Spaceman is a kind of concept album about feelings evoked by relationships, and a love letter to his wife. But Jonas’s personality is rendered bland through the concept, and the record’s coherence seems lost in space.

YouTube / Via screenshot A screenshot from the music video for "Spaceman."

With this album, Jonas faced the Katy Perry “woke pop” problem of being a now grown-up big pop star in an era of massive change, and wanting to somehow earnestly engage in the cultural conversation while staying true to their largely lighthearted music. The title song “Spaceman” — and album cover, where he stares into space — evokes ethereal, Bowie-esque otherworldliness. The lyrics are uncharacteristically serious and zeitgeisty, as Jonas sings about feeling hopeless and like a zombie in the midst of the pandemic. But it doesn’t really make sense for the theme of the album. The album starts with conflict, as he yearns for a partner to stay in “Don’t Give Up on Us” and asks a girlfriend to work on their relationship in “Heights.” The latter is the more unique song, combining synths with a drumbeat evocative of the one in Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” as a moody backdrop for the lyrics about a guy not afraid of the ups and downs of romance. “I ain’t afraid of heights,” he sings, capturing a sense of fearlessness around emotion characteristic of his best work. In the publicity material for the album, Jonas has said he was inspired by the sounds of favorite artists like Stevie Wonder and the Bee Gees. The disco group’s influence is most evident toward the middle of the album, which also feels the most like Jonas, chronicling the joys of sex and romance. “This Is Heaven,” the second single, about the euphoria of being with the perfect woman, hints at the Bee Gees’ knack for lush melodies. “Deeper Love” has some compelling drum work and even some quirky flutes; when he falsettos a “whoo,” you get the sense that Jonas is feeling himself, unfortunately a rare moment in the album. There are hints of the old Nick, too, in “Delicious,” where he sings about liking to watch and describes a girlfriend “dripping in definition,” one of the least obvious naughty metaphors in the lyrics. A more confident pop star might have made that song the lead single, rather than trying to awkwardly match a somber moment in culture.

