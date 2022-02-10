The aftermath of that moment features a potentially funny setup as deflated loverboy Bastian is jealous of Gilbert and tries to joke about the gringo nobody, but he cringingly calls him “albino.” And whether because of the performances or the writing, the moment just comes off banally melodramatic.

Kat’s manager raises an interesting point, saying she can’t lose control of her narrative because she’s “a woman north of 35 in an ageist industry.” It’s an ingenious euphemism for being fiftysomething, but the movie never really explores that potential theme at all. It feels less like a celebration or acknowledgment of age than an attempt to manage it. (Then again, transcending age is a big part of Lopez’s appeal.)

Instead, Kat spins the impromptu wedding by telling journalists that she’s flipping the script on heterosexual marriage in a supposed you-go-girl moment. “We pick the guy, we keep our name, and let them earn the right to stay,” she practically cheers.

But the story lacks the confidence to disrupt early aughts rom-com conventions even as it talks about breaking them. The Kat and Charlie courtship is a typical opposites-attract romance, with tropes about authenticity — he’s not into social media, she is — and he’s something of an unromantic schlub who tells her she’s “good to go” even without hair extensions while she believes in love even after three marriages.

There’s a moment between them that feels genuine when she explains that Bastian believed in her talent even as the industry often failed to give her credit despite her fame and success. It resonates with Lopez’s feelings of not being part of the Hollywood white girls club. But as a root- for-the-underdog moment, it’s no Maid in Manhattan.

It’s telling that the lines come as she’s defending Bastian, rather than connecting with Gilbert, who is actually the film’s underdog, a humble teacher whose wife dumped him. There is more sparkle in Wilson’s scenes of eye-rolling at his lesbian best friend (played by Sarah Silverman in one of the only funny roles) than with Kat. And the script seems less interested in their relationship than keeping the will-she-or-won’t-she with Bastian alive.

The big anticlimactic denouement happens on a Jimmy Fallon set. The talk show epiphany comes off less as a fun commentary about or use of celebrity than as part of the movie’s rather artless product placements for Vitamix, Guess, Coach, and, randomly, wix.com. Director Kat Coiro worked on TV shows, including Girls5Eva before, but this is her first film, and those kinds of missed opportunities feel like a lack of instinct for storytelling or drama.

Sometimes, the film itself comes off like product placement for Lopez and Maluma themselves, and I wish it had leaned into that more overtly. Turning to her usual production bubble didn’t help Lopez stick to her usual instincts about what makes her celebrity interesting or help her play against type like she did in Hustlers.

In a recent Rolling Stone profile, Lopez admitted she sometimes doesn’t know when to stop working. ”‘Oh, maybe I should do this because if I don’t, people won’t see me for a while,’” she explained of her thought process. “Then you’re just, ‘I shouldn’t have done that. That was a stupid move. That didn’t turn out well.’” Marry Me isn’t quite a mess to regret. But to quote “Church,” it might be a sign to have more faith in waiting for inspiration. ●