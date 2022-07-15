“A Moment Like This” wasn’t Clarkson’s choice for a first single, as she recently told Howard Stern. “That’s not a song I would’ve been like, ‘Can’t wait to sing that,’” she explained. “It’s not what I wanted to make a record like, and I didn’t want to confuse people. But I get its purpose.”



Yet the song, the musical equivalent of a Hallmark card — designed to fit in at weddings, graduations, beauty pageants — did its job: showcasing her range, from an airy upper register to growling bluesy undertones.

The generically inspirational lyrics felt timeless in a way that makes it easy to forget that Clarkson is a contemporary of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. The Idol launch — watched by 20 million people — put Clarkson in a slightly different lane, because the show was such a wholesome throwback to pre-MTV musical stardom. While TRL’s teen queens were having fun marking their entry into womanhood with ass chaps and phallic snakes, Clarkson was accruing the biggest honorific this country gives a demure white woman: America’s sweetheart.

She made the most of that safe image. Her ballads became ubiquitous mood setters in movies: from gospel-flavored “The Trouble With Love” in 2003’s Love Actually, to the hummably nostalgic “Breakaway,” which appeared in the 2004 franchise blockbuster The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

A youthful edge came from Clarkson’s uptempo kiss-off bangers, like “Miss Independent” and “Since U Been Gone.” She rocked out on them, becoming an avatar of the "fine without you" sentiment that women the world over could sing along to at karaoke bars.

Her image drew mostly on the girl next door: from the cozy sweater on the Thankful cover to music videos that helped bring together the everywoman and the rock star. In 2005’s “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” a worthy entry in the “ruin a wedding gown” genre, she plays both a bride falling into the mud and a rocker advising the bride to run, in what felt like an echo of her role as breakup guru.

In real life, though, Clarkson started chafing at the impositions of the RCA label, and the constraints of being a “sweetheart” started showing. Thanks to the Idol deal, her early career unfolded under the stewardship of legendary label head Clive Davis. He guided many of the musical choices and sometimes refused her input on the music.

She said she followed his advice for her sophomore album, Breakaway, to record then-emerging producer and songwriter Dr. Luke’s “Since U Been Gone.” She even cowrote “Behind These Hazel Eyes” with Dr. Luke. But, as she wrote in a blog post after Davis’s memoir was published, she had to fight to include “Because of You,” a personal ballad she wrote about her relationship with her absent father, because Davis balked at it.

“I cried because he hated it and told me verbatim that I was a ‘sh*tty writer’ who should be grateful for the gifts that he bestows upon me,” she wrote. Davis relented, and the ballad — released after the Luke singles had made a huge splash — went top 10. But their clashing reached an impasse with the release of her third album, 2007’s My December. Inspired by a Clarkson breakup, it featured leaner, less overtly sing-along production and more introspective lyrics.

The first single from the album, “Never Again,” was a punkier, less melodic take on breakups than her previous anthems. Reviews were mixed for the album, with most highlighting her “angrier” sound. The single eventually went top 10 and the album went platinum. But Breakaway had gone six times platinum. And without instigating a tabloid guessing game about the breakup — she never named the boyfriend in profiles — or Dr. Luke’s radio-friendly hitmaking, December lacked the kind of commercial staying power the label wanted. Ticket sales for her tour tanked that summer, forcing a cancellation.

It was the first time she branched out of the industrial production model of the Idol brand, and she said she faced internal backlash. She felt “blackmailed” into working with Luke again. “They were like, 'We will not put your album out if you don’t do this,’” she revealed later.

She did cowrite with him again, on “My Life Would Suck Without You,” the title track of her 2009 follow-up. The song, her then-biggest No. 1 after her record-breaking first single, also helped the album debut at the top of the Billboard chart. But she refused cowriting credits, and it marked the end of her relationship with Luke.

An empowerment anthem she cowrote, "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You),” helped her emerge more successful than ever just a couple of years later. The 2011 song became her longest-running hit, with three weeks at No. 1. The flash mob–inspired video, a reminder of her own crowd-sourced origins, remains her biggest YouTube success after “Gone.”

By the time she returned to the Idol stage in 2016 to promote her last album under the show’s aegis, it felt like the end of an era. She teared up while singing the autobiographical ballad “Piece by Piece,” about how her relationship with then-husband Brandon Blackstock had helped her heal childhood wounds. The next year, the show, plagued by historically low ratings, was canceled.