Hulu's “Pam & Tommy” Could Have Used More Pamela

The heist subplot and Gauthier’s attempts to commercialize the tape are made compelling by Rogen’s performance as a vulnerable schmo and perpetual loser. And the hijinks that ensue after the couple discovers that the tape has been stolen make for good TV.

The main goal of the ‘90s and ‘00s revisitation genre has been to transcend nostalgia, often by reconsidering the gender politics and the women at the center of so-called scandals from a new vantage point. In that vein, the show focuses on the fallout of the tape, and how it made its way onto the internet and into public discourse and late-night jokes.

It makes the obvious point that the tape wasn’t funny for Anderson in the way it could be for Lee, whose mythos as a cock rock star the tape further solidified. In contrast, one feels Anderson’s frustration and feelings of violation from the robbery and leak from the moment she comes upon a TV crew watching the tape as she’s trying to work.

The series attempts to flesh out Anderson’s perspective, including episodes with her backstory, showing how she flies out to the Playboy mansion from Canada after getting discovered at a baseball game, and how her boyfriend is threatened by her success.

There’s a tendency in revisitations of spectacularly femme white women to replace slut-shaming condescension with intellectualized condescension — as in “oh, she was really secretly a feminist.” And Pam & Tommy provides a new entry for this trope. As she tries to move from Baywatch to the big screen, Anderson has big hopes for the 1996 movie Barb Wire, the dystopian comic book fantasy that was supposed to be her big entry into movie stardom. (It later flopped in theaters and became a joke at the time.) During one scene, she explains that she sees herself as a multifaceted woman, like Jane Fonda who had her Barbarella bombshell era but was also an activist.

As the tape becomes an inescapable cultural phenomenon, Anderson pushes back at it in big melodramatic moments. She admonishes Jay Leno for his jokes about the tape (it wasn’t as dramatic or pointed in real life) and delivers a mini monologue to lawyers, where she argues that the courts think that because she’d been naked before she couldn’t really claim a right to privacy.

But the show never quite fully nails Anderson’s actual opinions on gender and power the way it does with her look. (There’s a reason her very particular mixture of empowerment and conservatism later led to her taking up Julian Assange as a friend and favorite “free speech” project.) It might be because the writing draws from Lee’s autobiography, Tommyland, and a Rolling Stone article from the point of view of Gauthier, but it often feels like it loses the specificity of Anderson’s perspective even as it tries to explore it. The show never feels like it’s from her perspective.

Lee, for his part, is portrayed as a supportive husband almost to a fault, encouraging Anderson as she promotes Barb Wire, while trying to be understanding about her anger and frustration about the tape’s effect on her career. But it’s almost as if the show fears confronting Lee’s eventual physical abuse of Anderson and the toxicity of their actual relationship. (The domestic abuse and court case eventually appear on screen at the end.) In contrast, the show has her almost goading him into insecurity about her bigger stardom.

Still, Pam & Tommy is savvy about the sex tape as a cultural artifact and lightning rod upon which everyone projected different things. It makes the point that Gauthier wanted to take revenge against Lee, and Anderson was just collateral damage. Toward the end, Gauthier tries to apologize to Anderson and realizes his plan had failed, because, as his ex-wife points out, it just made Lee more likable. “I gotta say, I kinda like him,” she says. “He’s so in touch with his feelings. He’s like some kind of sensitive caveman.” In some ways, to its detriment, that’s the show’s perspective too.

The tape was compelling, she argues, because key moments were shot by Anderson herself. After a cum shot, Anderson flips the camera and focuses not on Lee’s dick but on his face, highlighting his happiness in being inside of her. “You never see that in a porno,” Gauthier’s ex-wife says, kind of wistfully. And the show itself could have benefitted from more of that originality of perspective. ●