Deplatform White Parents

The media allowed misinformation to frame “debates” about trans identity and race in education. That has to change.

There’s a long history in the US of setting the terms of debate by centering media narratives around the well-being of white women and children.



This year, right-wing activists expanded their “concern” to sports. And it wasn’t an accident they set that arena as a location to invent debate.

It’s unquestionable that the CRT and trans “debates” have been pushed into the media by right-wing activism and conservative politicians through strategic waves of anti-CRT and anti-trans bills. They’re even timed to purposely inflame conservatives and rally the base for elections. But at this point, it’s too easy to see anti-trans and anti-Black concern-mongering as just an issue of right-wing misinformation. After all, these framings are accepted for coverage via the editorial judgments of majority white and cis newsrooms. So-called culture war issues are where the media allows itself maximal editorializing on behalf of cis white “anxieties” and fears about a changing world. But the terms for what becomes a culture war story are not decided by the public. Instead, they are decided in newsrooms that don’t mirror reality but certainly help shape it. American newsrooms are even whiter than the country as a whole, and it’s in that context of media echo chambers that “critical race theory” is repackaged as controversial. Most Americans believe the history of slavery should be taught, for instance. And after the 2021 November election, polls showed that even the idea that critical race theory drove elections was overstated. Similarly, trans rights are actually not “controversial” in the US population at large. But trans journalists are woefully underrepresented in newsrooms. It’s predictable that cis journalists talking to each other about transness results in stories that home in on and magnify cis debates about trans identity. This dynamic sidelines the potential richness of good faith exchanges within the trans community about the complexity of existing in a cis world. Current thinking about misinformation is focused on anti-science or partisan campaigns that exist in the social media ether. But there are other important questions, like the way the media feeds into misinformation by platforming sources that reframe debate outside the terms of the communities these “debates” actually affect.

Trans people struggle not with identity itself, but with an anti-trans world.