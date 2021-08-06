Netflix’s “Cocaine Cowboys” And The Trouble With Narco Dramas

Courtesy of Netflix Salvatore "Sal" Magluta and Augusto "Willy" Falcon

Before narco dramas became part of mainstream entertainment — with the ubiquitous Narcos and Hollywood blockbusters like Tom Cruise’s American Made — there was the cult cable hit Cocaine Cowboys. The sensational 2006 documentary, created by Miami-based director Billy Corben and producer Alfred Spellman, chronicled the South Florida underworld of feuding drug kingpins whose shootouts sparked panicked news coverage in the ’80s. The filmmakers were the first to get behind-the-scenes stories of former cartel members. Most famously, they allowed the hitman who worked with figures like Colombian trafficker “Godmother” Griselda Blanco to speak openly about the gruesome violence he had engaged in on their behalf. That documentary’s mythologizing helped shape later books and movies about the Miami drug wars. The filmmakers’ own follow-up, 2008’s Cocaine Cowboys 2, further fleshed out Blanco’s story, and she later became the subject of a Lifetime biopic starring Catherine Zeta-Jones. (Another film, starring Jennifer Lopez, is forthcoming.) Their new docuseries, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, shifts its focus from the godmother of the cocaine trade onto its two yuppie-era playboys: Cuban-born friends, champion boat racers, and kingpins Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta, also known as Los Muchachos. At the time of their arrest in the early ’90s, the duo were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine — valued at over $2 billion — into the US. Kings of Miami details the pair’s rise, fall, and imprisonment over the course of six episodes, covering the first-generation Cuban immigrant culture that influenced them, the involvement of drug enforcement agencies, and the resulting intrigue and betrayals. The series’ multiple strands often threaten to unravel, but the sheer profusion of over-the-top details (not to mention the original theme song, in which Pitbull raps from the perspective of cocaine) makes the series stand out, and it will be gobbled up by fans of narco crime stories. Still, as in the original documentary, the storytelling often glamorizes or downplays the violence wrought by the men and emphasizes the splashy spoils of the drug trade at the expense of the people actually affected by the drug wars.



Marilyn Bonachea

For their new series, the filmmakers didn’t have access to Falcon or Magluta themselves, so we get an outside view through their lieutenants and girlfriends. According to them, there was nothing remarkable about the early lives of the Miami High dropouts that would suggest a future as cocaine kingpins. Magluta was part of a hardworking Jewish Cuban family who owned a bakery; Falcon was from a similar background. (His early years are less sketched out because the information we get about him is from a distant relative.) The two seemingly refused their immigrant parents’ work ethic when they started selling dime bags of cannabis as teenagers. Magluta’s girlfriend, Marilyn Bonachea, recalls that Falcon was an outgoing, animated brawler while Magluta was the brains of the pair, keeping detailed ledgers of their drug trade.

They hit their stride in the ’80s, after cannabis, which was heavier and more voluminous to transport, gave way to cocaine as Americans’ illicit drug of choice. A friend of Magluta’s family introduced the pair to his Colombian suppliers, and they built an operation that mimicked a corporate business right as demand for the drug was exploding. They cobbled together their own distribution network, hiring a pilot who used to make $3 an hour flying banner ads over Miami Beach and a speedboat racer who later supplied boats for the series Miami Vice. Soon, they were selling tens of millions of dollars’ worth of cocaine a month. Pedro “Pegy” Rosello, a relative of Falcon’s who later married Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria, was the designated “money counter,” and remembers breaking the counting machine while processing $5 million twice a week. He also recalled his mother stumbling across a $10 million stash of cash while cleaning, hinting at the amounts of money they were moving. Kings of Miami is strongest as it lays out the eye-catching details of Magluta and Falcon’s rise. There is plenty of footage of the “boys” enjoying their spoils, from their boat racing antics (they became national champions) to mugging for the camera as they turned into local nightlife celebrities. Magluta and Falcon were flying their wives and girlfriends to tropical locales, gifting the women with $40,000 in cash to look the other way from their carousing. As a member of their circle puts it: “If you would have told us we were criminals, we would have laughed. We’re 20-year-old kids, we’re just having fun.”

Pedro "Pegy" Rosello