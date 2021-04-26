12 Books About Women Athletes That Will Keep You Glued To The Page

We’ve long known women athletes don’t get their due. They are often underpaid and unheralded despite excelling with limited opportunities and support, and they're held to standards of beauty irrelevant to their skills. Just as they are neglected on the courts , fields, and floors, they are similarly underrepresented on bookshelves, especially in the category of general fiction — one of the many reasons I wrote The Happiest Girl in the World , a novel about a young woman training as an elite gymnast whose life is upended when her best friend confides that their doctor has assaulted her. Finite supply makes sports lit about women all the more precious. Here are 12 heart-pounding accounts that will get you breaking a sweat.

Fast Girls: A Novel of the 1936 Women's Olympic Team by Elise Hooper



This novel, based on true events, follows three women hailing from across the US as they fight their way to an Olympics hosted by the Nazis. The world is on the edge of war, and these athletes join the first integrated women’s Olympic team to compete in track and field. Fast Girls is for anyone who loves historical fiction, particularly the untold stories of badass heroines.

We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry

It’s hard enough to find a book about a women's sports team, never mind one full of field hockey, ’80s nostalgia, and characters descended from the Salem witch trials — this novel really has it all. Wry and wicked with girl power to spare, you won’t find another book like this one.

Shiny Broken Pieces by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton

The sequel to Tiny Pretty Things, this YA novel is brimming with scandal, ambition, and dance, as three characters compete for one spot at the American Ballet Company. This story — which poses the question, What will young dreamers do to get what they want? — will keep you ~on your toes~.

Break the Fall by Jennifer Iacopelli

This is the book for readers who want to brush against the dark underbelly of the gymnastics world — the physical strain of training, pressure, dreams, friendship, and broken trust. It also manages to sprinkle in a little romance.

A Map to the Sun by Sloane Leong

This is a graphic novel about girl basketball players. Enough said? Probably, but here’s a little more: Friendship between lovable characters stretches and evolves as they deal with the stress of their own lives, including addiction, abusive relationships, parental strife, and tragedy. The narrative is made complete with bright and wistful illustrations.

Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez

The protagonist in this #OwnVoices YA novel lives between two worlds: her reserved home life, where she isn’t allowed to be an athlete, and her secret life as a soccer star. This coming-of-age tale encompasses teen romance, ambition, and fast-paced sports scenes, all while set in the fully fleshed-out landscape of Rosario, Argentina.

