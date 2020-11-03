Voters In Battleground States Are Getting Robocalls Discouraging Them From Going To The Polls

Voters arrive at Waddell Language Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina, shortly after the polls opened on Nov. 3.

As Americans across the country make their way to the polls on Election Day, registered voters in states across the country have reported receiving robocalls discouraging them from casting their ballot.

Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen stated in a tweet that residents were getting “anonymous phone calls to voters telling voters to ‘stay home and stay safe.’” The Kansas Secretary of State's office also warned that there have been "robocalls telling voters to stay home." New York Attorney General Leticia James announced today her office is investigating similar robocalls in the state. The FBI is also investigating the calls, Reuters reported.

Hashim Warren, a 40-year-old registered Democrat in Guilford County, North Carolina, who already voted earlier this week, told BuzzFeed News he received a similar anonymous message today telling him to "stay home and stay safe" shortly before 10 a.m.

“It was sort of creepy,” he told BuzzFeed News. “It definitely hit on the anxieties my family has had about the election.”

Residents of Flint, Michigan, have gotten robocalls this morning falsely informing them that “due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow,” state Attorney General Dana Nessel stated in a tweet.

"Generally speaking, those kinds of robocalls and text messages are geared toward conning people out of their savings, instead of conning them out of their vote," she said in a conference call.