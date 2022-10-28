Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” Encourages Us To Admit What We Don’t Know

Consider “Paranormal Rangers,” about investigators on a Najavo reservation, where one woman said a luminescent red ball followed her while she was driving home from work in Arizona. She awoke with a migraine the following day. A local investigator said on the show that he found traces of “intense magnetic attraction” on her car’s front doors. But she would only speak anonymously “because a lot of people tend to think you’re crazy.”



A mother, Jodi Foster, and her daughter, Hannah, recount strange experiences in “The Ghost in Apartment 14.” Hannah’s shoes are repeatedly moved onto her bed, the TV and stove suddenly turn on, a lamp cord swings like a jump rope, an Elmo doll keeps talking after Jodi removes the batteries. Hannah meets a dark-haired girl she calls “My Liz” inside their house. One night all of Hannah’s toys are piled in the middle of her bedroom, and at the top of the heap is an Ernie doll with a noose around its neck. Eventually, a neighbor who sees Jodi sitting outside the apartment looking distressed tells her that a woman who previously lived in the apartment went missing 25 years earlier. The woman, Marie Elizabeth Spannake, went by the nickname Marliz, and when Jodi showed Hannah a photo of her, Hannah said it was the same girl she had seen inside their house. Turns out police had been investigating her possible murder for years.

But the neighbor wasn’t interviewed in the show. The only witnesses to the bizarre incidents were the mother and daughter. The memories of two people can’t make a dent against the accumulation of scientific knowledge that has yet to reveal evidence of ghosts. Cable channels are filled with shows about paranormal investigators and footage purporting to show figures resembling apparitions and undiscovered monsters, but even before the emergence of deepfakes, most of us knew that movie magic can make anything look real and that hucksters are just waiting to exploit our gullibility. For many of us, it takes more than a stranger’s testimony to shatter the paradigm that helped us go to sleep on those childhood nights when shadows swayed outside our windows and all we could do was remind ourselves that ghosts don’t exist.

These kinds of stories fascinate me because I know what it’s like to experience something you can’t explain. I was certain ghosts didn’t exist, until one night in 2004, when my mom, my auntie, my cousin, and I visited my granduncle in his medieval stone villa in Italy. My mom and I were wide awake from jetlag, facing each other on adjacent twin beds, when suddenly we heard the shuffling of slippers. The light in our room was on, but the hallway beyond our open door was dark. My mom said she saw a girl with long dark hair in a long white nightgown. Before we had time to exchange more than a few words, a thunderous clamor erupted from the living room — it was my granduncle’s seven Belgian shepherds, barking and howling before all falling silent at once. The next morning, we learned that neither my cousin nor my auntie owned a white nightgown, and neither had gotten out of bed during the night.

I had a hard time processing what had happened, but my family took it in stride. Growing up in the Philippines, they’d internalized an understanding that a spiritual realm existed alongside us, carrying on precolonial beliefs passed down from our ancestors. My elders taught my cousins and me to be respectful of these creatures. Whenever we stepped foot outside, we were to excuse ourselves by saying “tabi apo” to avoid angering dwendes, mercurial dwarves who are generally friendly but occasionally cause mischief. Elders warned us that our ancestors’ spirits inhabited the moths that flew inside our homes, so we should avoid harming them.