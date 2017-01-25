President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed two executive orders aimed at expanding the role of local law enforcement agencies in immigration enforcement and withholding funding from cities and states that fail to fully cooperate with federal officials.

“It is the policy of the executive branch to empower state and local law enforcement agencies across the country to perform the functions of an immigration officer in the interior of the United States to the maximum extent permitted by law,” Trump stated in one of the executive orders. “I hereby direct agencies to employ all lawful means to ensure the faithful execution of the immigration laws of the United States against all removable aliens.”

The executive orders are a sharp departure from the desire of many police chiefs to keep their duties separate from that of immigration officers — a separation they deem necessary to maintain the trust of local residents. Though White House press secretary Sean Spicer claimed on Wednesday that the administration would deport only those “who have also otherwise violated our laws” and that they would be sent out of the country after they “spend time in prison,” the executive order stated that undocumented immigrants who have been only charged with a crime, and not convicted, were among the highest priorities “for removal.”

“If people are afraid to talk to us, now our relationship with the community breaks down, and without information, without communication, we cannot get the job done,” New Haven police chief Anthony Campbell told BuzzFeed News in December. “We can only police a community as much as our community allows us to police it.”

For months, legal experts have challenged the constitutionality of Trump’s threat to defund sanctuary cities, arguing that the proposed policy would violate US Supreme Court precedents that limit the constraints the federal government can place on state funding.

“We know the 10th Amendment would prohibit the federal government from commandeering state or local resources to achieve a federal purpose,” said Kamal Essaheb, director of policy and advocacy at the National Immigration Law Center. “At the end of the day it’s going to be up to the courts who are going to be looking at individual challenges.”

When asked at his daily briefing which specific funding the administration planned to cut, Spicer acknowledged the steps the administration needed to take before it could pull the funds.

“What this executive order does is it directs the secretary to look at funding streams that are going to these cities of federal monies and figure out how we can defund those streams,” Spicer said. “So part of this is a directive to the secretary to look at those funding streams and then figure out how they can be cut off.”

One likely hurdle involves the definition of what makes a “sanctuary city.” The law on which the executive orders are based, Title 8, Section 1373 of United States Code, is vaguely written and open to interpretation. The law essentially bars police departments and other government entities from withholding information about a person’s immigration status from federal officials. A 2016 report by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, however, stated that sanctuary policies in at least some cities did not necessarily violate federal law.

If the federal government cut funding based its reading of Section 1373, “cities would have standing to sue,” ACLU lawyer Jonathan Blazer said.