The NFL Has Done The Bare Minimum And Salvaged Its Reputation

Kaepernick followed up his Super Bowl appearance with an even more impressive season, establishing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He led the Niners deep into the playoffs before falling one game short of the Super Bowl. At that point, it felt as if his ascent was only beginning.

Unfortunately for Kaepernick, wins suddenly began to become elusive. Though his 2014 season started well, he ended it on a rough patch that knocked the Niners out of playoff contention. He struggled through the first half of the following season, then missed the rest of it with a shoulder injury. By the start of the 2016 season, he was competing to remain the team’s starting quarterback.

That was the backdrop when he started protesting police brutality in August 2016, two years after an officer in Ferguson, Missouri, killed Michael Brown.

During the national anthem before each of the first three preseason games, he sat on the bench far behind his teammates lined up standing along the sideline, but nobody really noticed. For the fourth game, he switched from sitting behind his teammates to kneeling beside them, on the advice of fellow NFL player and former Green Beret Nate Boyer, who likened the act to when “soldiers take a knee in front of a fallen brother’s grave to show respect,” as he said on an episode of HBO’s Real Sports.

Soon, everybody noticed. Kaepernick’s protest became a foundational symbol in the months leading up to a highly polarizing and ground-shaking presidential election, as Donald Trump called him out in speeches as an example of the America he was fighting against.

Kaepernick played in 11 games that season but won just one. At the end of the season, the Niners declined to re-sign him. No other team signed him, either. His stretch of losing served as convenient evidence for those arguing that his declining performance was the reason no team wanted him. Even though the Niners had one of the worst defenses in the league, a quarterback carries most of the credit for a team’s wins and most of the blame for a team’s losses. Anonymous team officials called his protests a distraction . He was not getting a second chance, his critics said, because he was an impediment to the single-minded focus required to fuel a football team’s success.

But statistically, Kaepernick’s performance in his final season was above average. In a league where talented quarterbacks are hard to come by, the collective decision to pass on hiring Kaepernick was a historic outlier. A data analysis by Jon Bois calculated that, based on numbers alone, Kaepernick is far and away the best quarterback to ever go unsigned. He’d ultimately reach a settlement with the NFL in his lawsuit accusing teams of blacklisting him.

The protest movement he started carried into the next season, with other players continuing to kneel during the anthem. Some conservatives declared a boycott of the NFL to protest what they saw as disrespect of the flag. Some liberals declared a boycott to protest the conspiracy against an accomplished quarterback just a few years removed from leading a team to the Super Bowl.

In 2019, the league partnered with Jay-Z on an “Inspire Change” initiative donating $250 million over 10 years to social programs focused on “education and economic advancement,” “police and community relations,” and “criminal justice reform” — an amount that equates to about half of what a single top quarterback will earn over that period. And just to make its philosophical position as clear as possible, the NFL painted on every field the words “IT TAKES ALL OF US” and “END RACISM.”