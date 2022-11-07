This Is What It’s Like To Live On Less Than $15 An Hour

“I just have to choose what’s going to get paid and what’s not going to get paid,” Thompson said. “ [If]I pay the light bill this month and truck this month, then they just won’t get paid next month when I pay the mortgage.”

Service workers making low hourly wages at jobs across the country are facing similar dilemmas and struggling to earn a living. As costs for housing, gas, and food rise, their pay stays stagnant. Despite the increased national attention showered upon the service workers who kept the economy running while facing the risk of infection in the early months of the pandemic, the “hero pay” raises that companies installed in 2020 are now gone. The government stimulus payments, eviction moratoriums, and increased unemployment assistance that helped families who were making lower incomes to cover basic needs are also gone. Since then, political concerns over income inequality have taken a backseat to debates over abortion rights, extremist violence, crime rates, and Republican efforts to ban books and curriculum drawing attention to America’s sins.

Minimum wage in the US, at $7.25, hasn’t risen since 2009. South Carolina, where the minimum wage remains at the national standard, is one of 26 states that prohibit local governments from setting a higher rate. With broad authority to determine wages, hours, and benefits, employers have little incentive to cut into profits by increasing pay enough to keep up with the rising cost of living, and workers often can’t find higher-paying jobs elsewhere.

As the midterm elections approach, Thompson and Milligan say they see no reason to think that lawmakers have any interest or ability to help them through the problem that affects them most directly every day. Just two states have ballot measures proposing a minimum wage increase: Nebraska’s would steadily increase the state rate from $9 an hour to $15 over the next four years, and Nevada’s would bump its $9.50 standard up to $12 by July 2024. A ballot initiative in Washington, DC, would require restaurants to pay their servers the city’s $16.10 minimum wage regardless of how much they earn in tips. But workers in states that have been resistant to wage increases, such as South Carolina, can only wait for federal standards to increase their own. Though President Joe Biden initially proposed a $15 federal minimum wage in his 2021 economic stimulus package, the provision was scrapped from the final bill because of Republican opposition. For a wide swath of workers with low incomes, their financial struggles continue on with no help in sight.

“Wages need to be raised,” Thompson said. “But I haven’t seen any politicians doing anything about that.”

“Because they’re wealthy,” Milligan added. “They got it. So it doesn’t even matter to them.”

That absence of government support has left service workers to figure out solutions for themselves. With no faith in institutions, Thompson and Milligan are seeking assistance within their own communities. Relatives have moved in together, neighbors have carpooled, mutual aid programs have sprouted, loved ones have loaned money, and interpersonal support systems have stretched thin to cover the yawning gaps in America’s social safety net.

In mid-July, after Thompson missed work to accompany her son to the hospital for an emergency surgery, her manager fired her.