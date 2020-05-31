The coronavirus pandemic is ongoing, but the "continued anger” stemming from George Floyd's death, the latest in a string of police killings, drove people to protest anyway.

Courtesy Brayleigh Keliin Joe Carter, 20, and his girlfriend Brayleigh Keliin, 19, have been organizing protests near Minneapolis in the days after George Floyd's death

Joe Carter was just 14 years old when Michael Brown was killed by an officer in Ferguson Missouri in 2014 and the subsequent protests gave rise to the modern Black Lives Matter movement. He was 15 when Jamar Clark was killed by an officer in his hometown of Minneapolis, and 16 when Philando Castile was killed by an officer in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights. Each time, Carter, who is black, had felt gut-punched, and then, watching the protests on social media, something like optimism from “the energy you could feel” – an attempt to fight back against police violence. But again and again, he said, it felt like no matter how much people talked of reform, “nothing was done.” No one was ever charged in Clark’s death; the officer in Castile’s case was charged but then acquitted. Around the country, it felt like the same story. Scores of departments trained their officers in de-escalation tactics and outfitted them with body cameras for public accountability. In cities from Philadelphia to San Francisco, voters elected district attorneys who vowed to hold police officers accountable. At least fourteen officers involved in high-profile killings — in Albuquerque, New Mexico; North Charleston, South Carolina; Cincinnati; Baltimore; St. Louis; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Milwaukee; and Falcon Heights, Minnesota — were criminally charged. And then they were acquitted, or prosecutors dropped the charges, or something else happened and no one ever went to prison, even in cases where the brutality had been caught on video for all the world to see. “How many times does it have to happen?” Carter said. “How many lives have to be turned into hashtags?” And so, in the days after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, Carter, now 20 and an aide at an assisted living facility, and his friend, Brayleigh Keliin, a 19-year-old caregiver for mentally ill adults, took to the streets for the first time in their lives — despite the perilous backdrop of a deadly pandemic. On Tuesday afternoon, the day after Floyd was killed, Keliin drove two and half hours from her home in Superior, Wisconsin to Minneapolis. The next day, Carter joined her at a rally in Duluth. By Thursday, the pair was organizing their own rallies. They wore cloth masks to protect themselves from becoming infected with the coronavirus, and encouraged others to do so. They tried to keep at least a few feet away from their fellow protesters. They knew it might not be enough. They were willing to take the risk anyway.

Adam Bettcher / Reuters Protesters gather to watch an apartment building burning near the Minneapolis Police third precinct on May 27.

They appreciated the strong response to Floyd’s death. Minneapolis Police Department chief Medaria Arradondo fired the four officers involved in the arrest; Mayor Jacob Frey called for criminal charges; and the country’s largest police union, the National Fraternal Order of Police, released a statement on the “tragic death” that “shocked and horrified our nation” and “has diminished the trust and respect our communities have for the men and women of law enforcement.” On Friday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman charged Chauvin with third-degree murder. But none of it felt like enough. Not for Carter, and not for thousands of others in Minneapolis and tens of thousands of others across the country. “People are just fed up with false promises,” said Alexander Bourne, a 30-year-old business consultant from St. Paul who marched from Lake Street to the Third Precinct police station in Minneapolis on Thursday. “What you’re seeing now is continued anger.” Bourne said he participated in the protests against police violence after Castile’s killing four years ago. More people came out this time, he noted –despite the pandemic. “I think the emotions are higher,” he said. Chanting through his white medical mask, Bourne stood on the police station steps with both arms raised, a phone in one hand capturing the scene. He remembers being struck, in that moment, by the feeling that he and the rest of the crowd of thousands were “peacefully calling for revolution.” It felt, he said, like after weeks of being locked inside, absorbing one horrible piece of news after another, they were finally doing something. About an hour after he arrived at the precinct, however, he heard the first window shatter right behind him. “That was the tipping point for the police,” he recalled.

The line of armored officers closed in with shields. Bourne retreated. His mask didn’t do much to protect against the billowing white clouds of tear gas police unleashed. Back in his apartment in St. Paul, just across the river, he was stunned to see footage of the police station where he had just been, now engulfed in flames. Bourne said he wasn’t bothered about the damage to the precinct: “Taxpayers paid for that building,” he said, “and taxpayers will pay to repair it.” He worried more about the small businesses owners that “were already hurting and now they’re just literally seeing their business come to an end.” But he said the frustrations that people were giving voice to had accumulated for years and were now clearly bursting forth. “People are grieving,” Bourne said. “Personally, I feel that anyone who is outraged right now deserves to be outraged and anyone who isn’t needs to ask themselves why.”

Courtesy Alexander Bourne Alexander Bourne