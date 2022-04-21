After Working In Fast Food For 16 Years, She Went On Strike For The First Time

SACRAMENTO — Crystal Orozco, 37, remembers older boys in her high school getting tattoos of the Aztec eagle symbolizing Cesar Chavez’s farmworker strikes. Her mother worked at a unionized grocery store, Lucky’s, and joined a strike in 1989 that secured her health insurance, vacation time, and regular pay raises even through corporate mergers and economic downturns. In some of Orozco’s earliest memories, she recalls standing on the picket line with her mother.

“I saw how it helped her take care of us,” Orozco said.

Yet over her 16 years working at fast-food joints, not once did Orozco consider going on strike. It wasn’t until June 29, 2021, when she was on her way to clocking in for the night shift at a Jack in the Box in Sacramento County, that the thought crossed her mind: During her afternoon commute along Madison Avenue, she drove past another Jack in the Box and saw workers gathered outside with yellow and red flags and signs demanding their bosses fix the air conditioner.

“Oh my god,” she remembered thinking, “our store so needs that.”

She told her coworkers about it. A week later, a representative from the Fight for 15 movement, which had organized strikes at fast-food restaurants across the country, showed up at Orozco’s Jack in the Box. That October, Orozco and two coworkers held a one-day strike, calling on their managers to compensate them for break time they said they’d worked without pay. In January, Orozco and three others went on strike for five days after a COVID outbreak infected at least six employees, according to a complaint they filed with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Orozco, her husband, and three kids all tested positive, she said. One of the striking workers, Maria Bernal, said that the store manager pressured her to continue working despite her symptoms, and Orozco said the same person began assigning her fewer hours after she called in sick after testing positive for COVID.

The movement caught the store’s owner, Anil Yadav, off guard. A 57-year-old father of three, Yadav had emigrated from India in 1981 and worked as a Jack in the Box fry cook in the San Francisco Bay Area before eventually becoming one of the biggest franchise owners in the country. His holdings stretch across 15 states and include 75 Denny’s, 75 TGI Fridays, 144 Taco Cabanas, and 221 Jack in the Boxes, including the one Orozco had driven by in July.

Yadav declined to address specific complaints from workers. “These aren’t matters that we discuss in the media, especially personnel matters,” he said. “We value our employees and take all complaints seriously.”

He said his stores haven’t broken any laws and expressed frustration at workers’ decision to strike.

“If anything is not being done right or being violated, just inform the leadership because we will deal with it,” he said. “I don’t want any of my employees to be treated unfairly because I know what it’s like being an employee.”



Over his three decades running restaurants, he’d never thought to worry about collective worker action because he’d never witnessed it. Now, he and Orozco stand at the center of a shifting dynamic in an industry built on thin margins and long reliant on a plentiful pool of workers willing to work for minimal pay.

Orozco and her colleagues have been among the scores of fast-food workers going on strike for the first time over the last two years, spurred by the frustration of earning wages too low to cover basic needs even as the pandemic has added new risks to their jobs and the country has deemed their services essential. Workers at a Santa Monica Burger King went on strike after a colleague died from COVID. Fast-food employees from stores across south Florida went on strike to call for paid sick leave and hazard pay. In Raleigh, North Carolina, Rita Blalock went on strike for higher wages at the McDonald’s where she’d worked for 11 years. Workers at a San Diego KFC went on strike in February demanding back pay for break time lost. In January, fast-food workers held a rally in front of the capitol building in Sacramento in support of AB 257, a bill that would create a committee to oversee working conditions for fast-food workers.

Two years into the pandemic, company hazard pay raises have ended, and government relief programs, such as stimulus payments and eviction moratoriums, have expired, leaving workers with low wages in an intensifying sense of economic precarity as inflation stretches budgets even thinner. Hourly fast-food workers who go on strike have little protection against retaliation from their employers, who have the power to reduce their hours or terminate them without cause. But as more people have opted to step back from the job market, business owners have a smaller pool to draw from, shifts have been harder to fill, and “hiring” signs fill storefront windows — including at least two other restaurants on a main thoroughfare blocks from Orozco’s home in Sacramento. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that more people had quit their jobs in November 2021 than any month since it started keeping track in 2000 — and in every month since, at least 6% of “accommodation and food services” workers have left their jobs, more than any other sector. During the January Omicron outbreak and strike at Orozco’s Jack in the Box, managers had to work the graveyard shift because no workers were available, three employees said. In recent months, Yadav has shortened the store’s hours.

The strikes have put fast-food franchise owners in an unfamiliar position, facing worker resistance without the freedom to cycle in a batch of replacements, setting the stage for a battle over labor conditions with no end in sight.

“These aren’t the jobs of the past where you could be a high school or college student putting a couple extra bucks in your pocket; these are people working to keep a roof over their heads,” said California state Rep. Chris Holden, a former fast-food franchise owner who authored AB 257. “They’re realizing they deserve more, and even if they might fear retaliation, they’re fighting for their rights. It just goes to show you how bad it is for some of the workers.”

None of the striking workers at Orozco’s store have been fired. Two workers declined to join the strike after a manager warned them that their participation could draw the attention of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the complaint Orozco and her colleagues filed.

While the fast-food worker strikes mark a new chapter in the country’s labor movements, their impacts have so far been mixed. After the strike at the McDonald’s in Raleigh, Blalock said she won a $2 raise. After the July strike at the Madison Avenue Jack in the Box in Sacramento, management fixed the air conditioner. But at Orozco’s franchise, nothing has changed.

Yadav said that he has given his employees raises in recent years but that the pandemic has squeezed his margins tighter, with shutdowns setting back revenues and supply chain disruptions raising expenses.

“There’s no amount of money to pay higher wages and higher food costs to really be profitable,” he said. “All you’re doing is passing the costs onto the customer.”