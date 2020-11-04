There Are Several Swing States That Could Determine The Next President. Here's The State Of Play In Each.

Here is the current state of play. Final results could take days and may come down to absentee and mail-in ballots that officials are still counting.

Jessica Mcgowan / Getty Images Election workers count Fulton County ballots at State Farm Arena on Nov. 4 in Atlanta.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the race for the White House remained too close to call. The outcome hinges on several closely fought states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia, where election officials said they were still tabulating an unclear number of votes. Final results could take days and may come down to absentee and mail-in ballots that officials are still counting. If recounts are launched — as has already been threatened in Wisconsin — results could take even longer. Despite the fact that millions of votes had yet to be counted, President Donald Trump declared victory prematurely early Wednesday morning and falsely claimed that some sort of fraudulent ballot tabulation was blocking his return to the White House. In his own early morning address, former vice president Joe Biden predicted he would win when the tallies were complete. Here is the current state of play.

Pennsylvania Julio Cortez / AP An election worker opens up a mail-in ballot before it’s counted in the 2020 general election in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Nevada John Locher / AP A county worker collects a mail-in ballot in Las Vegas.

With nearly 2 million ballots tallied in Nevada as of Wednesday morning, Biden had around 7,600 more votes than Trump. The state election committee reported that all in-person early votes, in-person Election Day votes, and mail ballots received through Nov. 2 have been counted as of Wednesday morning, but mail ballots received on or after Election Day, as well as provisional ballots, have yet to be tallied. The election commission announced that the final results will be in by noon ET on Thursday. As was true across the country, turnout was higher in Nevada this year than in 2016. That year, Hillary Clinton won the state with around 530,000 votes — a tally already far exceeded by both candidates this year. Nevada, and its six electoral college votes, could prove crucial to a Biden victory if he loses another crucial battleground state. To get a recount in Nevada, a campaign must request it within three business days after the first count is complete. State officials then have 10 business days to carry it out.

Michigan David Goldman / AP An election inspector processes ballots on Election Day at City Hall in Warren, Michigan.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Biden was leading Trump in Michigan by a margin of 49.35% to 49.09%, according to Decision Desk HQ. As the Detroit Free Press noted, Biden’s current lead is larger than the 10,704 vote margin by which Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton four years ago. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that all votes in the state will be counted within 24 hours. She also later noted that the state set a new voter turnout record this year. Early Wednesday morning, she tweeted, “Hundreds of thousands of ballots in our largest jurisdictions are still being counted, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Warren & Sterling Heights. Every vote will count.”

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the campaign had “not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law” and that they have filed suit in the state to halt vote counting until the campaign has full access. Candidates can request recounts in the state but are required to demonstrate they have a “reasonable chance of winning” in order for the recount to go forward.

Arizona Matt York / AP Voters deliver their ballot to a polling station in Tempe, Arizona.

Biden currently leads Trump 51.01% to 47.63%; some outlets have called the state for Biden, but Decision Desk HQ has not. A win in Arizona would be a major victory for Democrats, who have hoped to win the longtime GOP stronghold for decades. About 85% of the expected vote in Arizona has been counted as of the time of publication. Candidates cannot request recounts in the state, and the margin to trigger an automatic recount is a razor-thin 0.1% discrepancy between candidates. About 2.3 million voters in Arizona voted early, and as of early Wednesday morning, the Arizona Republic estimated there were about 400,000 votes left to count, although that figure could be even higher because officials in the state’s largest county, Maricopa, home to Phoenix, could not estimate the number of early ballots dropped off at polling places.



North Carolina Gerry Broome / AP Voters are assisted at a polling location in Durham, North Carolina.

The race in North Carolina is still too close to call. Though Trump falsely declared that his campaign had “clearly won” the state, there are more than 100,000 outstanding absentee ballots that haven’t been counted as of Tuesday night. Trump currently leads Biden by 76,701 votes in the state with a margin of 49.98% to 48.57%. Officials at the state board of elections said about 977,186 absentee ballots had been cast in the state by Wednesday morning, and there were about 117,000 additional ballots that had been requested by voters but not yet returned. In North Carolina, absentee ballots received by Nov. 12 can still be counted as long as they were postmarked by Election Day — although election officials said they do not expect that all 117,000 of the outstanding ballots will be returned. The runner-up in the election can request a recount if the winning margin in the race is 10,000 votes or less or 0.5% of the total.

Wisconsin Andrew Harnik / AP

With virtually all of the votes counted in Wisconsin, Biden holds a slim lead over Trump of just under 21,000 votes — likely enough for him to win a state that was key to Trump's victory in 2016. But the final tally there has likely put Biden’s margin at under 1% — a margin that will allow Trump to demand a recount, per state rules. It is a large enough margin that the Trump campaign would have to pay for the recount themselves; Wisconsin will pay only if the total is within .25%.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Trump's campaign manager said the campaign would request a recount “immediately.” After an early Trump surge on Election Day, Biden took a lead overnight in Wisconsin thanks to tallies from mail-in ballots in Democratic strongholds like Milwaukee — something many election observers predicted, given that Democrats voted by mail at much higher rates more than Republicans, and were likely to already run high margins in urban areas. The Supreme Court on Oct. 26 ruled that Wisconsin cannot count any ballots received after Election Day, even if they are postmarked on time, but the ruling no longer looks likely to tip the outcome of the election in the state.



Georgia Brynn Anderson / AP Election personnel counts ballots as votes are counted at State Farm Arena on in Atlanta.

By Wednesday morning, more than 4.6 million votes had been counted in Georgia, nearly a million more than the state’s total turnout in 2016, when Trump defeated Clinton by around 5%. This time, the race is much closer. Though the president began Wednesday with around 100,000 more votes than Biden, thousands of ballots remain uncounted in some of the state’s Democratic strongholds in Atlanta and its surrounding suburbs. If they tilt the contest Biden’s way, he could become the first Democratic candidate to win Georgia since President Bill Clinton took the state in 1992. On Wednesday afternoon, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that the state had 200,000 more ballots to count. Earlier in the day, on an interview on Good Morning America, Raffensperger expressed optimism about finishing the count within the next 24 hours: “By the end of the day, we’ll definitely have it done," he said. In Cobb County in suburban Atlanta, where Biden has so far notched 56% of the tally, state election workers had about 15,000 ballots left to count. In a Tweet, officials estimated they would finish by “late Weds/early Thurs.” DeKalb County, where Biden was leading by a whopping 83%, still had around half of votes uncounted early Wednesday morning. Gwinnett County, where Biden is at 58%, has at least 4,400 absentee and provisional ballots to count today, and in Fulton County, where Biden has secured 72% of votes, there were around 67,000 absentee ballots to process; officials in that county said they aimed to finish by 7 p.m., WSB-TV reported. Fulton County officials said on Tuesday that the counting was delayed for hours because a water pipe broke in the room holding the ballots at State Farm Arena. In Gwinnett, officials said they were slowed by a software glitch that required an additional review of tens of thousands of ballots scanned in voting machines. If the margin is within .5%, the trailing candidate can request a recount within two business days of the full results coming in. The secretary of state, as well as lower-level election officials, can also call for a recount when there is evidence of possible discrepancies in the vote counts. The state has no deadlines for the length of the recount process. ●