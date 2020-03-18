These Retailers Have Been Staying Open. Employees Say They’re Afraid For Themselves And Others.

“I see a lot of elderly people walk the mall in the morning,” said one employee at a Sunglass Hut, surrounded by many closed shops in a popular mall in Minnesota. “They wouldn’t be coming in if none of the stores were open.”

At Gap stores across the country, employees have brought sanitizer from home because the company has been unable to restock supplies. At Starbucks, employees serve coffee to long lines of customers picking up orders, including elderly people and some patrons suffering dry coughing fits. At GameStop, customers purchase plastic disc cases that employees can't disinfect because they ran out of cleaning wipes. At Spencer’s on Monday and Tuesday, coupons were sent out for “in-store” purchases that expire at the end of the month. Meanwhile, G-Star RAW held a sample sale for employees in Manhattan, leading one of them to tell BuzzFeed News, “It’s a pandemic — who’s shopping for jeans? You can’t eat denim.” At Sunglass Hut, executives asked workers, in an email, to “purchase hydrogen peroxide from a local store” and make their own disinfectant for the products that customers place on their faces because their usual distributor is prioritizing medical facilities.

Provided to BuzzFeed News Screenshot of an email asking employees to "purchase hydrogen peroxide from a local store."

And at Ikea, in-store employees encounter customers who drop in not to buy any furniture but simply to hang out because “everything else is closed,” as one employee at a store in the southwest recalled. As major metropolitan areas shut down and the federal government asks people not to gather in groups of more than 10 people, many retail workers around the nation have heard a different coronavirus message from their employers: We’re still open, and you still need to come to work. BuzzFeed News spoke to more than 50 employees who have been told to keep clocking in at workplaces that sell products and services they describe as “nonessential.” They expressed frustration at their employers, anxiety about catching or spreading the virus, and guilt over contributing to activities in direct opposition to guidelines issued by health officials in the US and around the world. Many said their employers don’t have paid sick leave policies allowing them to stay home if they suspect they’ve been exposed to the virus, meaning they are left to choose between their paychecks and their safety. This dilemma is further complicated for some by their employers’ failure to supply critical cleaning supplies. These employees fear going into work, but they also fear being told not to go into work, because their companies have no legal obligation to pay them anything if they’re not at their stations.

“We are terrified,” said an employee at Spencer’s, who, like others interviewed for this story, requested that his name and location remain anonymous for fear of getting fired. “We are being forced to come risk our lives to sell sex toys and party supplies.” Some retailers, such as Apple, Nike, and Urban Outfitters, have voluntarily closed their stores. Ikea, H&M, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and G-Star RAW were among the companies that announced full closures by Wednesday morning, as more cities across the country, including San Francisco and New York, implemented stricter lockdowns on nonessential businesses. “Our approach has been to follow the recommendations of the CDC and local authorities,” Ikea said in a statement, explaining the decision to keep stores open through Tuesday. “The situation is continuing to evolve hour by hour, state by state. There is no ‘one size solution’ fits all, which is why we were evaluating and taking decisions based on the local situation and in close cooperation with local authorities.” G-Star RAW did not respond to a request for comment at the time this was published.

But the closing of some stores may have created business opportunities for those still open. Spencer’s released its latest batch of coupons the same day its main competitor, Hot Topic, announced it was closing all stores. At GameStop, one store manager said, “We've had the best sales days we've seen in months,” thanks to the influx of customers in search of entertainment to last through a period of indoor living with no known end date.



Screenshot Coupons for Spencer's, sent out Monday and Tuesday.

For employees, however, more customers means more possible ways to catch and spread the virus. “I can't clean anything in my store,” the GameStop manager said. “I can't ensure my team isn't carrying it right now. I can't guarantee I won't accidentally contribute to some of my favorite regulars, who are highly susceptible, and end up making them sick.” GameStop did not respond to a request for comment. After BuzzFeed News contacted Spencer's for this story, a spokesperson replied that the company was shutting down all stores starting Wednesday at 7 p.m., through March 28, and would continue to pay its employees. Several workers expressed guilt at their role in drawing people into stores at a moment when more and more people see the necessity of social distancing. “I see a lot of elderly people walk the mall in the morning,” said one employee at a Sunglass Hut, surrounded by many closed shops in a popular mall in Minnesota. “They wouldn’t be coming in if none of the stores were open.” After BuzzFeed News contacted Sunglass Hut for this story, a spokesperson said that the company will be closing all of its branches in North America by 6 p.m. Wednesday. Starbucks has justified the decision to stay open by describing itself as an “essential business.” While it has limited its service to drive-thru and pickup in most locations, customers still fill the premises while waiting in lines. Employees in about a dozen states who spoke to BuzzFeed News said they believe the company has failed to implement safety protocols recommended by health officials, including keeping people more than 6 feet apart and discouraging customers from coming in unless they had to.

“People are bored, and will show up to get a coffee if it's an option,” an employee told BuzzFeed News. “There is no way to handle these transactions while keeping a safe distance from hundreds of customers a day.” A Starbucks worker suffering from a dry cough, another who’d recently returned from an international cruise, another who is immunocompromised, and another experiencing mild symptoms similar to that of a COVID-19 infection all told BuzzFeed News that they were unable to take paid sick leave, despite public assurances, because the company requires proof of a positive test result for the virus or proof that the employee had been directly exposed to someone who’d been diagnosed — both of which are all but impossible to obtain. “It feels like they don’t care if we live or die,” said the employee who’d been on a cruise. “More than catching coronavirus, I’m terrified I’m spreading it to people without knowing. However, I can’t afford to take unpaid time off work.” Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment at the time this was published. Gap has a similar unpaid leave policy to Starbucks, requiring that workers show evidence they’d been directly exposed or tested positive in order to obtain paid sick leave, and its internal messaging forum exploded in recent days with employee demands that the stores close, according to a BuzzFeed News review of the messages. Like many companies, Gap closed stores only in areas where local governments required it, leaving 600 of its 700 branches still operating. “This is disgusting,” one employee wrote. “If corporate employees are encouraged to stay home/can not even access their places of work, why must retail workers continue? So we can sell someone a pair of jeans?” On Tuesday night, Gap announced it would close all stores for two weeks, starting Thursday. “We have closed an increasing number of stores over the past few days, working in real-time with government officials to manage this situation,” a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “We are providing our full time and hourly employees impacted by the store shutdowns with two weeks of pay continuity and benefits and will reassess after that time.” The frustration hasn’t been limited to low-wage workers in public-facing jobs. At Charter Communications, JPMorgan Chase, Mutual of America, and the Houston-Galveston Area Council, employees have been required to commute to the office this week unless they can prove they have childcare conflicts or are at high risk. “During this time, continuing to maintain our operations, while applying the latest CDC guidelines, ensures we provide these vital communications which help flatten the curve and protect the country,” Charter Communications said in a statement. “We are reviewing our business and employee continuity plans daily, and will adjust accordingly.” JPMorgan did not respond to a request for comment. At Mutual of America, a retirement services company based in Midtown Manhattan, employees said they were confused as to why they were largely barred from working at home, even though industry competitors, such as BlackRock and KPM, vacated their offices days ago. “Everything could be done remotely at this point,” said one employee. “Everybody’s scared and nobody really knows the true extent to all of this.” Mutual of America did not respond to a request for comment. The employee estimated that more than half of the company’s 1,000 employees are over the age of 60, and most of the office workers commuted from suburbs on public transportation. Mutual hasn’t updated employees on additional precautionary measures since a March 9 message stating, “While the CDC expects to see an increase in the number of confirmed cases reported around the country in the days ahead, the risk of communal spreading remains low.” At the Houston-Galveston Area Council, a public-private association of local agencies, managers resisted employees’ calls to lift the organization’s prohibition on working remotely. On Monday, as some state governments enforced bans on gatherings of 50 people or more, managers announced that employees were still required to come into the office, informing them by calling a meeting that gathered the staff of around 250 into a room, sitting shoulder to shoulder in rows of chairs.

video-player.buzzfeed.com A Houston-Galveston Area Council meeting March 16.

“I don’t think they are taking this seriously at all,” one employee told BuzzFeed News. “I honestly think someone in our office will have to be diagnosed. It may even take someone dying.” The council did not respond to a request for comment. By Tuesday, though, heeding the widespread concerns of its staffers, the organization announced that it would allow telecommuting starting Wednesday. Katie J.M. Baker contributed reporting to this story.