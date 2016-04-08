Yanis Varoufakis Explains The EU Crisis Through Pictures Of Yanis Varoufakis

Lauren Hurley / PA Archive/Press Association Images

“George is very pleasant. I don’t think we disagreed on anything. At the European finance ministers’ meetings we would escape into a corridor, just the two of us, to have a chat. There was never a disagreement... I come from the left, he comes from the right, but so what? I am best friends with some of his mentors, and I think that makes a difference on a personal level. Norman Lamont, Michael Howard – these are the people he looks up to, and they tell him, 'Be good to Yanis, he’s our mate.'

“George and I can sit here and have a long debate about the merits of expansionary contractionism, I don’t believe in it. You can maybe stabilize British GDP with it, and maybe unemployment, but you will never be able to invigorate industry and rise the levels of investment and productivity essential for growth.

"But, when you compare your situation to mine in Greece where we are in a great depression, and the troika [the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the European Commission] are imposing on us contractionary contractionism I think you can we agree with me that it is just bonkers. 'Yeah, of course it is,' George replied. From that moment on, we were on common ground.”

"After Corbyn became leader of Labour party, he made some snide remarks which I think backfired on him. He said I was an advisor which is not true [and] said 'the only thing you have in common with him is you all lost your marbles'."

"I tweeted 'our marbles were stolen'! I don’t want him to apologise. Just banter."

On the issue now dividing Osborne’s party – the upcoming EU referendum – Varoufakis cites his "Hotel California" dictum: “You can check out when you want, but you cannot leave.”

Instead he compares the choice facing British voters on 23 June to being in a burning building and wants them to vote to remain: “If you try to get out it might collapse while you escape, so you stay and try to put the flames out.”