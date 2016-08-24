These Asylum-Seekers Donated What Little They Have To Italy's Earthquake Recovery
The shelter's coordinator said they wanted to show solidarity towards a country that has shown solidarity towards them.
Seventy-five people seeking asylum in Europe and living in a shelter in Gioiosa Ionica, a town in southern Italy, decided to donate a part of their week's allowance to the earthquake response in central Italy.
The coordinator of the shelter, Giovanni Maiolo, said the centre’s asylum-seekers wanted to provide a small, but important, gesture for the victims of the terrible earthquake that struck central Italy on Wednesday and solidarity towards a country that has shown solidarity by welcoming them.
The 75 asylum-seekers will together make a total donation of just under 200 euros to the response funds. That's equal to each of them giving up one day's worth of the 17.50-euro allowance they receive each week.
The earthquake that struck in the early hours of Wednesday has left at least 73 people dead, and more than 150 missing.
