Support For EU Membership Is On The Rise In Several Countries After Brexit

An appetite for UK-style referendums has waned since the country voted to leave the EU, according to multiple polls. But the same surveys reveal that uncertainty remains throughout most of Europe.

One of the fears relating to Brexit is that the UK's example will be emulated elsewhere in the EU. However, polls undertaken in the aftermath of the historic referendum appear to show that support for EU membership is on the rise in some countries.

In Denmark, a Voxmeter poll shows that nearly 7 in 10 Danes now support EU membership, up from 60% a week before Britain’s vote. The same poll found support for holding a referendum dropping to 32% from 41% over the course of the same seven days.

In Finland, a poll released last week also saw a rise in support for EU membership: up from 56% in March to 68%. In Sweden, backing for EU membership has seen a smaller increase compared with earlier levels, but is nevertheless supported by a majority (52%) according to a TNS Sifo poll carried out after the UK referendum.

The leaders of Denmark, Sweden, and Finland have all pledged to stay in the EU in the wake of the UK decision.

As the political vacuum and economic risks triggered by Brexit "have begun to crystallise", there are signs that the immediate impact on public opinion across the continent is not limited to Nordic nations.

In the weekend after the referendum, Spain held a general election. Before the vote, anti-establishment and populist parties were expected to perform strongly. The left-wing Unidos Podemos alliance was polling in second place in pre-election surveys, ahead of the mainstream Socialist party.

In the end though, voters weren't prepared to gamble. The alliance underperformed expectations and came a disappointing third, while the safer option, the mainstream ruling conservative People's Party, did much better than polls had suggested, winning the most votes and seats.

Meanwhile, in Europe's largest economy, Germany, 82% of respondents polled by Forsa said they would vote to remain in the EU if a referendum were held in their country. Only 14% would back leaving the EU. More than 70% are opposed to a UK-style referendum, according to the same poll published on the Monday after Britain's vote.

The recent polls though suggest a contrasting and complicated picture.

On the one hand, voters seem to be put off by the economic and political uncertainty in the UK immediately following the vote. But on the other, they also show that the appetite for anti-establishment parties is in many cases still strong – and in some countries on the rise.