Rome Just Elected Its First Female Mayor

The election of the Five Star Movement's Virginia Raggi means the Italian capital will get its first female mayor.

Rome elected its first female mayor on Sunday as Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) achieved a number of good results in the country's local elections.

M5S's Virginia Raggi, a 37-year-old lawyer, defeated the centre-left Democratic Party’s Roberto Giachetti in a runoff, with 67% of the vote.

The anti-euro party also won the mayoral election in Turin, with Chiara Appendino taking 54.5% of the vote against the incumbent Democrat Piero Fassino.



The Turin result was the biggest shock of the evening, as Fassino — a former justice minister — had topped the first-round ballot by 10 points and was favourite to win the mayoralty on the eve of the elections. However, he was unable to build on that early support, and won nearly the same number of votes in both rounds.

Both Raggi and Appendino had been selected as the M5S candidates for their cities following an online vote.

The Rome result — although highly significant — was less of a surprise than the one in Turin.

The capital has been leaderless for eight months after the former Democratic mayor resigned amid an expenses scandal, and city hall officials from earlier administrations had been placed under investigation in an anti-corruption “mafia capital” scandal.

Raggi ran much of her campaign on an anti-corruption platform.