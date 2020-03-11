Italy Is Temporarily Shutting All Restaurants, Bars, And Most Stores In The Coronavirus Lockdown

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced Wednesday evening that Italy was taking drastic new measures as part of their coronavirus lockdown, with all non-essential commercial services and shops to be temporarily closed, including restaurants, bars, and hairdressers.



Essential services — such as supermarkets, grocers, pharmacies, and banks — will continue to operate, as would key sectors like food production, Conte said.

The announcement came the same day as the World Health Organization declared the worldwide outbreak a pandemic, and just two days after Conte had extended a first round of lockdown restrictions, initially introduced in northern Italy, to the whole country until April 3.



"Now is the moment to take the next step," Conte said Wednesday.

Productive industries, factories, and “essential professional services” would remain open, the prime minister said, but these businesses had to put in place flexible working conditions and adequate security protocols for workers.

Public transport and utilities would also continue to operate as they are necessary to the functioning of those sectors that remain open.

The mantra remained the same, Conte said: restrict movements to reasons of work, essentials and emergencies.