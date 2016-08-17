Germany's Vice Chancellor Gives Neo-Nazi Demonstrators The Finger
The incident emerged this week after a video was posted on Facebook.
Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s vice chancellor and leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), gave the middle finger to a group of neo-Nazi demonstrators in Lower Saxony last Friday.
The incident emerged on Tuesday after a video was shared among right-wing groups on Facebook, including by the youth wing of the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD).
Gabriel was campaigning in the city of Salzgitter when he was approached by a small, but loud, group of neo-Nazi protesters. They insulted and cursed at him according to accounts in German media, and can be heard calling Gabriel a “traitor,” and shouting, “Your father loved his country. What are you doing destroying it?”
The SPD leader has on several occasions described his late father as a Nazi, and talked about how he cut all ties with him. In June, Gabriel compared the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to the Nazis. “Everything that they are saying, I’ve already heard — just to be clear — from my own father, who was a Nazi to his last breath,” he said at the time.
The SPD confirmed last Friday's incident took place, and said Gabriel had been accosted by a group of violent neo-Nazis on the margins of an election campaign event.
