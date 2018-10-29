Angela Merkel Is Standing Down As Leader Of Her Party. This Is What Her Decision Means.

German chancellor Angela Merkel will not seek reelection as chair of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party she lead.



However, Merkel, who has led Germany since 2005, intends to continue as chancellor until her term ends in 2021, she told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

I was not born as chancellor. I have never forgotten that, said Merkel. "The time has come to open a new chapter," she added, announcing that she would also not stand again for parliament, or any other political office.



Her decision to step down as CDU chair in December comes after a disappointing regional election in the state of Hesse, where the CDU was confirmed as the region’s largest party but suffered its worst result since 1966, dropping 10 points compared to the previous vote in 2013.

Merkel’s coalition government in Berlin, meanwhile, has been hampered by a series of crises over immigration, mostly triggered by the CDU’s sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU). Earlier this year she unexpectedly lost her chief whip of 13 years.

The chancellor told reporters she hoped that with her decision she was contributing to the government finally focussing again on governing.

Merkel had previously suggested the party chair and chancellor role should held by the same person. At Monday's press conference, she explained that continuing as chancellor, and not as party leader, but with a clear end-date was possible. It is a risk I want to take, and ought to take, the chancellor said.

A senior CDU member told BuzzFeed News that Merkel, who has been her party’s chair since 2000, could stay on as chancellor for at least another year or two before handing over to a successor.

Sources close to Merkel told BuzzFeed News this summer that one of her main concerns is avoiding a rightward shift within her own party, and across Germany’s political spectrum. “With the AfD [the far-right Alternative for Germany] in parliament you hear things that were unthinkable in Germany until recently,” the Merkel ally said.

“Meanwhile, the liberals [the Free Democratic Party] have moved to the right, the CSU has moved to the right. And she doesn’t want the CDU to do the same,” the source added.