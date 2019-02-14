A Longtime Friend Of Vladimir Putin’s Has Been Invited To Speak At An EU-Funded Conference

LONDON – A former Russian official with close ties to Vladimir Putin who was put on a US sanctions list in 2014 is set to speak at a conference funded by the European Union, according to an agenda of the event seen by BuzzFeed News.

Vladimir Yakunin, the former head of Russian Railways, Russia’s powerful railroad monopoly, is scheduled to speak in Brussels on Feb. 27 at “Against the Nationalist Tide: A Role for EU Cultural and Science Diplomacy.”

Yakunin was placed on a US sanctions list in March 2014 as part of the country’s response to Russian actions in Ukraine, including the illegal annexation of Crimea. He was described in the measures as a “close confidant” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle. The two have known each other for decades.

He unexpectedly left the job at Russian Railways, one of the country’s largest employers, in 2015.

The Brussels conference is organised by the European Leadership in Cultural, Science and Innovation Diplomacy (EL-CSID), a project that has received funding from the European Union.

The event is due to be opened by the director for strategic communications of the European External Action Service, the EU’s foreign policy arm headed by Federica Mogherini. Mogherini has been criticized by some EU officials for being too lenient towards Russian aggression.