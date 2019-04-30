This Woman Learned Her Mom Had Been Keeping A Beautiful Secret From Her Dad And It'll Make You Emotional

This is Rocio Andujo, 21, from Texas. She's currently working as a server and is attending college.

And here are Rocio's parents, Rosalia and Robert. They've been together for 27 years.

Rocio said: "[Of] all of the marriages I’ve seen my parents are one of my favorites & not [because] they’re my parents but because I see how much respect they have for each [other]."

She added: "My mom always knew my dad was a ladies' man & wouldn’t really take any girl serious so she always rejected him... because she didn’t want to be just another girl on his list (her words).

"After a year & months of my dad chasing after my mom & trying to get a chance with her she finally gave him a chance since she saw that he kept insisting and insisting even after she would reject him."

She went on: "Well all that rejecting my dad made my dad fall over heels... people would always ask my mom what she did to my dad because he changed so much with my mom in a good way.

"Everyone could see how in love my dad was with my mom and everyone would get surprised because they had never seen my dad so in love with a girl before."

Which is cute. But the story's about to get cuter...