Nine People Are Confirmed Dead And More Are Injured After A Mass Shooting In Ohio
The incident happened hours after a mass shooting that left 20 dead in El Paso, Texas. The shooter is dead.
Police have confirmed that nine people have been killed and 16 others injured in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
The incident comes hours after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, which has left at least 20 people dead.
Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper told reporters it was "very fortunate that the officers were in close proximity".
Dayton police tweeted: "We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly."
Speaking at a news conference, Carper said officers are working on identifying the shooter and any possible motive.
The shooting occurred at 1am local time. Police were called to Ned Peppers bar on East Fifth Street following reports of an active shooter. The bar posted an update on Instagram.
Footage posted to social media showed people running from the shooting and a police cordon being established at the scene.
Elizabeth Long, the spokesperson for Kettering Health Network, told CNN that local hospitals in Dayton were "treating multiple victims in the ER from the shooting".
Dayton police said the FBI was on the scene and assisting with the investigation.
The mayor of Dayton, Nan Whaley, said she was "heartbroken".
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
