Britain Has Raised Concerns With Saudi Arabia Over Plans To Execute Young Protesters

David Cameron has revealed in a letter to an SNP MP that the UK has raised concerns about Saudi Arabia’s plans to execute three juvenile protesters “at a very senior level”.

The kingdom faced international condemnation last year over the death sentences handed to Ali al-Nimr and Dawoud al-Marhoun, two juvenile protesters who were arrested in 2012 aged 17, and 19-year-old Abdullah al-Zaher, who was arrested just before his 16th birthday. Campaign groups say all three were tortured in order to extract confessions.

The prime minister said the UK had raised the case with Saudi leaders. In a letter sent to Margaret Ferrier MP this week, he said Britain "was confident" the young men would not be executed.

Maya Foa, director of the death penalty team at human rights group Reprieve, told BuzzFeed News: "It's welcome to see the UK intervening to prevent the execution of Ali, Dawood, and Abdullah for the so-called 'crime' of political protest."

She added: "The prime minister is right to be troubled by these cases – all three juveniles were sentenced to death after shockingly unfair trials, which relied on 'confessions' they signed under torture. The Saudi government should take heed of the international community's concerns, and commute these death sentences once and for all."

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are concerned by reports of imminent executions in Saudi Arabia. The UK is opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances.

"We have regularly raised the cases of Ali al-Nimr, Darwood al-Mahoon, and Abdullah al-Zaher at the highest levels, most recently on 12 March. Our expectation remains that they will not be executed."