BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Internet Is Feeling A Lot Of Things About Elektra In "The Defenders"

Arts & Entertainment

The Internet Is Feeling A Lot Of Things About Elektra In "The Defenders"

*Kris Jenner voice* You're doing amazing, sweetie. (Warning: So many spoilers within.)

By Alanna Bennett

Headshot of Alanna Bennett

Alanna Bennett

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 22, 2017, at 1:10 p.m. ET

Elektra Natchios has always been a complicated woman.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel / Netflix

We saw plenty of that in Daredevil, Season 2, in which she first appeared in the Marvel Netflix Universe as the lethal ex-girlfriend of Matt Murdock.

Marvel / Netflix

And we CERTAINLY saw that in The Defenders, when she basically took over the whole damn show.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel / Netflix

Given the roller coaster ride she's taken us on, Elektra has left...quite the impression on the internet community. I mean, how could she not?

View this post on
ADVERTISEMENT

In Defenders, she essentially goes from an amnesiac empty vessel who's being used as a weapon, to a woman who's reclaimed her body and her mind for herself and her own agenda.

View this post on

Her agenda seems to be power. And, uh, murder. And love!

As a result, people have a lot of emotions.

View this post on
Elektra: *kills 368363 people* Me:
H. @Altlivias

Elektra: *kills 368363 people* Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite
me: elektra is so sweet and innocent let her live elektra: *kills 10 guys with her bare hands* me: awww
matty @godlycia

me: elektra is so sweet and innocent let her live elektra: *kills 10 guys with her bare hands* me: awww

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Like, sure, she's a murderer...and murder is bad!

Elektra to the rest of the Hand: #Defenders #HomiesForHire
G.O.C Live Tweets @GocLiveTweets

Elektra to the rest of the Hand: #Defenders #HomiesForHire

Reply Retweet Favorite
"his name is matthew and my name is elektra natchios. you work for me now"
marine @lindseyflash

"his name is matthew and my name is elektra natchios. you work for me now"

Reply Retweet Favorite
View this post on

But when Elektra does it, it's almost somehow endearing?

View this post on

To some people, at least.

ADVERTISEMENT
"his name is matthew and my name is elektra natchios. you work for me now."
derin sr @patsywaIker

"his name is matthew and my name is elektra natchios. you work for me now."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Plus she and Matt are just so DRAMATIC.

the cat is resurrected elektra and the guy is matt trying to bring her back and make her remember
taraㅤㅤㅤ @zatannnazatara

the cat is resurrected elektra and the guy is matt trying to bring her back and make her remember

Reply Retweet Favorite
matt when someone trashes elektra
defenders as vines @defenderasvines

matt when someone trashes elektra

Reply Retweet Favorite
Elektra @ Alexandra when she Couldn't Kill Matt
Thomas. @tommybIakes

Elektra @ Alexandra when she Couldn't Kill Matt

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
matt: under no circumstances are any of you to harm elektra defenders: she's trying to kill everyone in new york matt: matt: your point?
babs @OR0ROMUNROE

matt: under no circumstances are any of you to harm elektra defenders: she's trying to kill everyone in new york matt: matt: your point?

Reply Retweet Favorite

And that can be very affecting.

matt still loves elektra so much
taraㅤㅤㅤ @zatannnazatara

matt still loves elektra so much

Reply Retweet Favorite
View this post on

There are so many feelings to feel!

View this post on
ADVERTISEMENT
"And my name is Elektra Natchios" I 🗣 LOVE 🗣THIS 🗣BADASS 🗣
cath @blanchettlover

"And my name is Elektra Natchios" I 🗣 LOVE 🗣THIS 🗣BADASS 🗣

Reply Retweet Favorite
View this post on
View this post on

Make no mistake: Elektra Natchios will always leave a mark.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel / Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT