The Internet Is Feeling A Lot Of Things About Elektra In "The Defenders"
*Kris Jenner voice* You're doing amazing, sweetie. (Warning: So many spoilers within.)
Elektra Natchios has always been a complicated woman.
We saw plenty of that in Daredevil, Season 2, in which she first appeared in the Marvel Netflix Universe as the lethal ex-girlfriend of Matt Murdock.
And we CERTAINLY saw that in The Defenders, when she basically took over the whole damn show.
Given the roller coaster ride she's taken us on, Elektra has left...quite the impression on the internet community. I mean, how could she not?
In Defenders, she essentially goes from an amnesiac empty vessel who's being used as a weapon, to a woman who's reclaimed her body and her mind for herself and her own agenda.
As a result, people have a lot of emotions.
Like, sure, she's a murderer...and murder is bad!
But when Elektra does it, it's almost somehow endearing?
Plus she and Matt are just so DRAMATIC.
And that can be very affecting.
There are so many feelings to feel!
Make no mistake: Elektra Natchios will always leave a mark.
Alanna Bennett is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
