"This Is Us" Got So Many Emmy Nominations, You Guys

"This Is Us" Got So Many Emmy Nominations, You Guys

And even those who didn't had no hard feelings.

By Alanna Bennett

Alanna Bennett

Posted on July 13, 2017, at 3:04 p.m. ET

When the Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, NBC's smash hit This Is Us got very, very lucky.

The show raked in 11 nominations: It's up for Outstanding Drama Series, two for Lead Actor in a Drama (Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia), three for Guest Actor (Gerald McRaney, Denis O'Hare, and Brian Tyree Henry), another for Supporting Actor (Ron Cephas Jones), and another for Supporting Actress (Chrissy Metz).

It's also nominated in the Casting, Contemporary Costumes, and Makeup categories.

Obviously, the cast had a lot to celebrate.

Sterling K Brown @sterlingkb1

Me and my two dads are going to the emmys! Thank you @TelevisionAcad for honoring us all (&amp; my sister! 😁) #ThisIsUs

But not everyone got a nomination.

Like Mandy Moore, for example.

Lex @thelexlutz

Mandy Moore was robbed of a nomination, but that's okay. I have a feeling This Is Us will be in the running for man… https://t.co/hKdjp02KAA

And Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth, aka the best woman on the planet. And Justin Hartley, who plays whatshisname.

But, because the Pearsons stick together, there were no hard feelings.

Mandy Moore @TheMandyMoore

I am unbelieving proud of my #thisisus fam! Congrats @sterlingkb1, @ChrissyMetz, @MiloVentimiglia and #roncephasjones! Wowowowow!

Susan Kelechi Watson @skelechiwatson

To share this honor with these beautiful people...priceless! Thank you Emmy academy! What a day...#Emmys2017… https://t.co/iRgtzXyAze

Justin Hartley @justinhartley

So very proud of my #ThisIsUs cast and crew. A lot of Emmy noms for a lot of hard work. Couldn't be happier! Unbelievable!!!

And 11 nominations? That's nothing to sniff at.

