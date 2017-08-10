BuzzFeed News

"The Late Late Show" Recreated "The Boy Is Mine" With John Boyega And It's Hilarious

Arts & Entertainment

The remake also stars Jeffrey Tambor, because why not?

By Alanna Bennett

Alanna Bennett

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 10, 2017, at 3:41 p.m. ET

If you were a human alive in 1999, I'm going to assume that you've seen "The Boy Is Mine" music video starring Brandy and Monica.

Well, The Late Late Show with James Corden just updated the video for 2017. Which means it's kind of confusing. And it features Corden and...Jeffrey Tambor?

CBS / Via youtube.com

They seem to be fighting over the love of John Boyega, which is relatable enough.

CBS / Via youtube.com

The drama in this video is JUICY, let me tell you.

It's actually all very silly and fun. Just look at these looks.

CBS / Via youtube.com

IT'S A CLASSIC TWIST ON A CLASSIC IS ALL I'M SAYING.

