"The Late Late Show" Recreated "The Boy Is Mine" With John Boyega And It's Hilarious
The remake also stars Jeffrey Tambor, because why not?
If you were a human alive in 1999, I'm going to assume that you've seen "The Boy Is Mine" music video starring Brandy and Monica.
Well, The Late Late Show with James Corden just updated the video for 2017. Which means it's kind of confusing. And it features Corden and...Jeffrey Tambor?
They seem to be fighting over the love of John Boyega, which is relatable enough.
The drama in this video is JUICY, let me tell you.
It's actually all very silly and fun. Just look at these looks.
IT'S A CLASSIC TWIST ON A CLASSIC IS ALL I'M SAYING.
Alanna Bennett is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Alanna Bennett at alanna.bennett@buzzfeed.com.
