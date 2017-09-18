BuzzFeed News

The "Black Mirror" Episode "San Junipero" Won Emmys Tonight And People Are Elated

The "Black Mirror" Episode "San Junipero" Won Emmys Tonight And People Are Elated

*"Heaven Is a Place on Earth" plays gently in the background.*

By Alanna Bennett

Alanna Bennett

Posted on September 17, 2017, at 11:27 p.m. ET

In case you missed it, Black Mirror's "San Junipero" episode covered a lot of ground. There was queerness. Technology. The 1980s, kind of. And people fucking loved it.

And tonight at the Emmys, the world showed their love: The episode took home two awards, for Outstanding Made-for-TV Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
People were, in a word, THRILLED.

SAN JUNIPERO IS EVERYTHING I LOVE IN LIFE IM SO PROUD
chlo🌸 @chloexelise

SAN JUNIPERO IS EVERYTHING I LOVE IN LIFE IM SO PROUD

SAN JUNIPERO IS THE BEST EPISODE OF ANY SERIES EVER AND DESERVES ALL THE AWARDS #EmmyAwards2017
Josef Ziegler @JosefZiegler

SAN JUNIPERO IS THE BEST EPISODE OF ANY SERIES EVER AND DESERVES ALL THE AWARDS #EmmyAwards2017

SAN JUNIPERO WAS THE BEST TV OF THE YEAR
Ira Madison III @ira

SAN JUNIPERO WAS THE BEST TV OF THE YEAR

I enjoyed San Junipero not only for the wonderful story about love, but also b/c I, too, would like to time-travel, and I never want to die.
John Zaremba @johnzaremba

I enjoyed San Junipero not only for the wonderful story about love, but also b/c I, too, would like to time-travel, and I never want to die.

"emmy award winner san junipero" i love this song
isabella @earpsdanvers

"emmy award winner san junipero" i love this song

SAN JUNIPERO. Come on. Nothing else exists.
emily nussbaum @emilynussbaum

SAN JUNIPERO. Come on. Nothing else exists.

It meant a lot.

FIRST LENA WAITHE AND NOW SAN JUNIPERO. COME THROUGH QUEER WOMEN OF COLOR. COME THROUUUUUGH. #Emmys
R. Eric Thomas @oureric

FIRST LENA WAITHE AND NOW SAN JUNIPERO. COME THROUGH QUEER WOMEN OF COLOR. COME THROUUUUUGH. #Emmys

MOONLIGHT WON BEST PICTURE AT THE OSCARS SAN JUNIPERO WON BEST TV EPISODE AT THE EMMYS STORIES. ABOUT QUEER PEOPLE. CELEBRATING THEIR LOVE.
Dened Rey @Hajabeg

MOONLIGHT WON BEST PICTURE AT THE OSCARS SAN JUNIPERO WON BEST TV EPISODE AT THE EMMYS STORIES. ABOUT QUEER PEOPLE. CELEBRATING THEIR LOVE.

San Junipero turned Heaven is a Place on Earth into a queer anthem.
Alex Abad-Santos @alex_abads

San Junipero turned Heaven is a Place on Earth into a queer anthem.

SAN JUNIPERO TELLS A QUEER INTERRACIAL LOVE STORY AND ALSO SCIENCE OR SOMETHING AND I AM BEAMING #Emmys
Ryan McPhee @rdmcphee

SAN JUNIPERO TELLS A QUEER INTERRACIAL LOVE STORY AND ALSO SCIENCE OR SOMETHING AND I AM BEAMING #Emmys

Of course, we can't have everything.

TBH Gugu Mbatha-Raw not even getting nommed for San Junipero is ridiculous.
sam junipero 🌴 @retconning

TBH Gugu Mbatha-Raw not even getting nommed for San Junipero is ridiculous.

But maybe there is hope after all.

Now that San Junipero is winning awards will more shows allow queer women to be happy
anna 🌱 @dreamsofsyd

Now that San Junipero is winning awards will more shows allow queer women to be happy

And at least we'll always have those 61 minutes of television.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
