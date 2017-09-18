The "Black Mirror" Episode "San Junipero" Won Emmys Tonight And People Are Elated
*"Heaven Is a Place on Earth" plays gently in the background.*
In case you missed it, Black Mirror's "San Junipero" episode covered a lot of ground. There was queerness. Technology. The 1980s, kind of. And people fucking loved it.
And tonight at the Emmys, the world showed their love: The episode took home two awards, for Outstanding Made-for-TV Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special.
People were, in a word, THRILLED.
It meant a lot.
Of course, we can't have everything.
But maybe there is hope after all.
And at least we'll always have those 61 minutes of television.
