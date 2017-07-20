BuzzFeed News

Colton Haynes Has Addressed The Rumors About Jackson's Sexual Orientation On "Teen Wolf" And It's Very Eyes Emoji

Colton Haynes Has Addressed The Rumors About Jackson's Sexual Orientation On "Teen Wolf" And It's Very Eyes Emoji

Eyes emojis all around.

By Alanna Bennett and Keely Flaherty

Posted on July 20, 2017, at 7:01 p.m. ET

If you're a fan of MTV's Teen Wolf, you may remember a certain moment in Season 2 when Jackson (Colton Haynes), Erica (Gage Golightly), and Isaac (Daniel Sherman) dance together at a rave.

MTV

It's long been a fandom-favorite moment, and it launched countless fan fic stories featuring both Jackson and Isaac as gay, bi, pan, or otherwise attracted to all kinds of people.

MTV

Well, that moment came full circle in a scene that played at Teen Wolf's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20.

I THINK THIS CLIP JUST CONFIRMED JACKSON AS BI DID I MISS SOMETHING #sdcc #teenwolf
Alanna @ SDCC @AlannaBennett

I THINK THIS CLIP JUST CONFIRMED JACKSON AS BI DID I MISS SOMETHING #sdcc #teenwolf

In the scene, which hasn't been released, Jackson struts through the hallway of his old high school. A girl walks by, and he checks her out. Then a boy walks by, and he checks him out, too.

It was a long, lingering stare.
MTV

It was a long, lingering stare.

When news of the scene got out, fans, of course, went wild in all directions. Some were thrilled.

MAKING JACKSON BI IS THE BEST THING WHAT EVER HAPPENED IN TEEN WOLF
xavier. @satansncpple

MAKING JACKSON BI IS THE BEST THING WHAT EVER HAPPENED IN TEEN WOLF

JACKSON IS BI I AM LIVING FOR THIS #TeenWolfSDCC
Jesica @dunbardumbar

JACKSON IS BI I AM LIVING FOR THIS #TeenWolfSDCC

Some felt vindicated.

I PREDICTED THAT JACKSON LIKED GUYS BACK WHEN I FIRST STARTED WATCHING TEEN WOLF IN 2011 I TOLD UALL I TOLD YALL I TOLD YALL
JACKSON IS BI @theoraekens

I PREDICTED THAT JACKSON LIKED GUYS BACK WHEN I FIRST STARTED WATCHING TEEN WOLF IN 2011 I TOLD UALL I TOLD YALL I TOLD YALL

And some thought it wasn't enough.

Are you FUCKING kidding me? We rallied for seven fucking years for bi!stiles and what you give us is bi!jackson??? Like ALRIGHT rep but?????
Mich @shadspecs

Are you FUCKING kidding me? We rallied for seven fucking years for bi!stiles and what you give us is bi!jackson??? Like ALRIGHT rep but?????

Basically, there were a lot of Jackson feelings.

jackson being gay/bi/whatever doesn't excuse the shitty stuff he's done 😬
today is MY day @sIthyrins

jackson being gay/bi/whatever doesn't excuse the shitty stuff he's done 😬

IS JACKSON BI HOLY SHIIITTTTT COME THRU (too bad he's the absolute fucking worst tho)
danιque @arianasdizzee

IS JACKSON BI HOLY SHIIITTTTT COME THRU (too bad he's the absolute fucking worst tho)

UPDATE: On Friday, Haynes stopped by BuzzFeed News's suite at Comic-Con and we asked if he could confirm Jackson's sexual orientation. Here's what he said:

BuzzFeedEntmnt @BuzzFeedEnt

We chatted with @ColtonLHaynes about that #TeenWolf clip &amp; Jackson's sexuality: https://t.co/jgwXg4CiiQ via… https://t.co/oXaRJb1ySf

"I can say that Jackson is everyone's type. He was very excited because he's getting attention again. So he saw this beautiful girl who was checking him out, so he checked her out. Then he saw this beautiful guy, and he gave him love, too. And then maybe there's a scene when they have a threesome after — you never know. He's definitely an equal opportunist. He enjoys love. Love is love, you know what I mean? Love wins, goddammit. Love wins."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for MTV for confirmation.

