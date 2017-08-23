People Think Taylor Swift's Going To Take On Fake News With Her New Album
"Would not be surprised if Taylor Swift's new album had a song called 'Fake News.'"
Taylor Swift just announced her new album, Reputation. It's her first album in three years, her sixth ever — and it comes out Nov. 10.
She also released an image that many are assuming is the album cover for Reputation. It features Swift staring straight into the camera, with newsprint bearing her name all around her.
In the wake of the announcement and the release of the image, many took to social media to hypothesize that Swift is tying herself to the national conversation around "fake news."
A lot of people had the same joke.
Some people also theorized that Swift, who has not stated publicly who she voted for, might be a Donald Trump supporter. The pop star was largely silent about politics during the 2016 election, except for a now-deleted Instagram post urging people to "go out and VOTE."
Some blamed Swift's silence during the election for the way things turned out.
While others just straight-up compared Swift to Trump.
That Nov. 10 release date also gave people some chills.
Really, there is just so much to unpack here.
