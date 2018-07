Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Reclaiming The Snake, But Will It Work?

Swift's camp claimed credit for the song after the two split (the song was rumored to also have been the source of the breakup). This caused the pop producer to go on a Twitter rant against her β€” invoking the name of Swift rival Katy Perry, and accusing Swift of trying to "tear" him down. People who sided with Harris started spamming Swift's Instagram comments with the snake emoji. (Harris has since revealed regret for his tweets.)