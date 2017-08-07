We Have To Talk About The Dany And Jon Shipping On "Game Of Thrones"
"I KNO SHES HIS AUNT OKAY"
After seven seasons, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow — arguably the FIRE and the ICE of A Song of Ice and Fire — have finally converged on Game of Thrones.
And obviously some important things are happening.
Including what could potentially be groundwork for, I don't know, a romance, or a friendship, or a politically-motivated engagement — or all of the above.
But if a romance and/or a marriage does happen...well, then we all eventually have to deal with the fact that DANY IS ALMOST DEFINITELY JON'S LITERAL AUNT.
ADVERTISEMENT
And let's not put it past Game of Thrones, which has had, um, closer pairs than this get together.
But...uh, yeah, they're still very likely related.
And people have a lot of feelings. Some are curious...
ADVERTISEMENT
Some are definitely into it...
And others definitely are not.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some just had jokes...
While others just saw a pretty handy solution, regardless of the bloodline.
So, we have to hash this out. It's time. Things will only get weirder from here...
-
Is it weird to ship Dany and Jon?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Is it weird to ship Dany and Jon?
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
Alanna Bennett is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Alanna Bennett at alanna.bennett@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.