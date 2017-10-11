The Director Of "Shakespeare In Love" Says Harvey Weinstein Deserves Total Condemnation

Hector Mata / AFP / Getty Images

The film starred Paltrow — who won the Oscar for best actress — and featured Judi Dench, who won for best supporting actress. Both women have now spoken out against Weinstein. "Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying," Dench said in a statement to Newsweek, "and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out."

"I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," Paltrow told the New York Times about when she was 22 and Weinstein allegedly touched her and tried to get her to give him a massage after he'd cast her in Emma. "I was expected to keep the secret," she said. “We’re at a point in time when women need to send a clear message that this is over. This way of treating women ends now.”