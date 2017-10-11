BuzzFeed News

The Director Of "Shakespeare In Love" Says Harvey Weinstein Deserves Total Condemnation

The Director Of "Shakespeare In Love" Says Harvey Weinstein Deserves Total Condemnation

Weinstein won an Academy Award for producing Shakespeare in Love.

By Alanna Bennett

Posted on October 11, 2017, at 1:11 p.m. ET

Both the New York Times and The New Yorker have published stories in the past week alleging sexual harassment and sexual assault against women at the hands of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Actresses including but not limited to Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Mira Sorvino, and Asia Argento have alleged harassment or assault.

During his tenure as one of Hollywood's most powerful producers at Miramax and The Weinstein Company, Weinstein was credited with a lot of Oscar wins. He also won one himself in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love.

The film starred Paltrow — who won the Oscar for best actress — and featured Judi Dench, who won for best supporting actress. Both women have now spoken out against Weinstein. "Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying," Dench said in a statement to Newsweek, "and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out."

"I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," Paltrow told the New York Times about when she was 22 and Weinstein allegedly touched her and tried to get her to give him a massage after he'd cast her in Emma. "I was expected to keep the secret," she said. “We’re at a point in time when women need to send a clear message that this is over. This way of treating women ends now.”

Now John Madden, the director of Shakespeare in Love, has spoken out. "The recent revelations about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior in the New York Times, the New Yorker and elsewhere deserve total condemnation," Madden said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

"For those of us who have worked with him, they are shaming and unforgivable. I applaud the women who have been brave enough to share their testimony of profoundly damaging and deeply abusive experiences."

CORRECTION

Weinstein won an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1999. A previous version of this post stated he won in 1998, the year the film was released.

